https://sputniknews.com/20220506/wh-encourages-peaceful-protests-over-roe-opinion-as-dems-schedule-vote-to-codify-abortion-rights-1095303338.html

WH Encourages ‘Peaceful Protests' Over Roe Opinion as Dems Schedule Vote to Codify Abortion Rights

WH Encourages ‘Peaceful Protests' Over Roe Opinion as Dems Schedule Vote to Codify Abortion Rights

Earlier this week, Politico published a leak of an initial draft majority opinion penned by US Justice Samuel Alito revealing that the Supreme Court voted 6-3... 06.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-06T06:44+0000

2022-05-06T06:44+0000

2022-05-06T06:53+0000

us

joe biden

jen psaki

white house

us supreme court

decision

abortion rights

protests

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/06/1095303760_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_30e1b58a4bf5245c7b4dc12f71a647e7.jpg

The White House has encouraged “peaceful protests” due to be held by a left-wing group in response to the US Supreme Court’s leaked draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade, a 1973 ruling that stipulates that women have the right to get abortions as part of their right to privacy.She warned all those seeking to protest against “resorting to violence in any way, shape or form”, adding, “Ensure it's peaceful. Have your voice heard peacefully”.She said that she understands the public anger over the reports that the US’ top court may hold a final vote to undo Roe v. Wade.She warned all those seeking to protest against “resorting to violence in any way, shape or form”, adding, "Ensure it's peaceful. Have your voice heard peacefully”.According to the White House secretary, “Peaceful protest is not extreme. We certainly encourage people to keep it peaceful and not resort to any level of violence.”When asked whether Biden cared about protests near the Supreme Court justices’ homes, Psaki declined to discourage any residential protests, asserting that she doesn’t have “an official US government position on where people protest”. The White House secretary reiterated that Washington wants the protests “of course to be peaceful, and certainly the president would want people's privacy to be respected”.Earlier this week, the pro-abortion group Ruth Sent Us published the apparent home addresses of Justices Amy Coney Barrett, John Roberts, Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanaugh, Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch, also announcing plans to dispatch demonstrators to “the homes of the six extremist justices” in Virginia and Maryland on 11 May.Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has, meanwhile, announced that lawmakers would vote next Wednesday on legislation that would codify Roe v. Wade into federal law.Schumer claimed that Senate Republicans “spent years packing our [US] courts with right-wing judges”, saying “Will they now own up to the harm they’ve caused, or will they try to undo the damage? The vote next week will tell.”He described next week’s vote as “one of the most important we ever take because it deals with one of the most personal and difficult decisions a woman ever has to make in her life”.Speculation is rife that with a split 50-50 Senate, Schumer’s measure is highly unlikely to reach the 60-vote threshold needed to overcome a filibuster.

https://sputniknews.com/20220505/white-house-in-panic-after-supreme-court-leak-as-few-tools-remain-to-save-abortion-rights---reports-1095296140.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220505/us-activists-target-conservative-justices-homes-for-protests-amid-roe-v-wade-scandal-1095293316.html

white house

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

us, joe biden, jen psaki, white house, us supreme court, decision, abortion rights, protests