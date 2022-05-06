Video: Israeli Police Launch Manhunt for Two Suspects Allegedly Involved in Elad Attack
© AFP 2022 / JACK GUEZIsraeli forces arrive at the scene of an attack in the central city of Elad, on May 5, 2022
The western Israeli city of Elad saw an attack that left three people killed and four injured on Israeli Independence Day, with one of the two attackers wielding an axe.
Israeli security forces have launched a manhunt for two suspects behind the Elad attack that took place on Thursday.
According to police, the suspects are two males from the Jenin area of the Israeli-controlled West Bank. They likely fled the scene in a car.
The Israeli police requested that the public supply any information regarding the two suspects, who were identified as Assad Yosef Assad Al-Rafai and Tzabahi Imad Tzabhi Abu Shakir.
הפיגוע באלעד - אנו מבקשים מהציבור ומסקרנים לא להגיע לזירה, המחבלים עדיין לא נתפסו. אנו מבקשים מהציבור לדווח למוקד 100 על כל אירוע חריג. כל מי שיש בידו חומרי תיעוד מתבקש להעבירם לידי המשטרה (בסרטון: זירת האירוע) pic.twitter.com/x9KliFpxvE— משטרת ישראל (@IL_police) May 5, 2022
#Israel #Palestine: Police and other securityy forces such as the IDF amd the Shin Bet continuing the manhunt for the second of two attack perpetrators. pic.twitter.com/DwuR3LmddT— Heedo Abu Laban | عبد الحميد | 𓂆 (@HeedoAbuLaban) May 5, 2022
The Elad attack occurred on Israeli Independence Day, with the two men armed wounding four and killing three. One of them was armed with an axe. The tragic incident drew condemnation from both Israel and the Palestinians, as well as the United States.
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennet pledged that the terrorists will "pay the price", while Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said that “the killing of Palestinian and Israeli civilians will only lead to more deterioration."
The Thursday attack comes amid a spike in Israeli-Palestinian violence, with Israeli police clashing with Palestinian protesters in the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem - one of the holiest sites in Islam - during the month of Ramadan.