International
https://sputniknews.com/20220506/video-hundreds-of-workers-riot-in-shanghai-macbook-factory-over-lockdowns-1095320809.html
Video: Hundreds of Workers Riot in Shanghai MacBook Factory Over Lockdowns
Video: Hundreds of Workers Riot in Shanghai MacBook Factory Over Lockdowns
On February 28, 2022, the first case of the Omicron variant was identified in Shanghai, China. Authorities responded by locking down the city, the largest... 06.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-06T20:15+0000
2022-05-06T20:15+0000
covid-19
omicron strain
shanghai
communist party of china (cpc)
apple
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/06/1095320763_0:33:1406:824_1920x0_80_0_0_10c4b7ef04e723f4730b4b6cda503bb0.png
Hundreds of workers rioted in a Shanghai factory in opposition to COVID-19 lockdowns in the city.The factory is owned by Quanta Computer, who gets 50% of their revenue from Apple, primarily making Macbooks for the Cupertino, California-based company. They also do work for Microsoft, Dell and HP, according to Bloomberg.Video of the riot was posted on Twitter and Youtube, and shows hundreds of workers ignoring the directions of hazmat-wearing workers and breaking past isolation barricades. The incident represents a rare defiance of China’s zero-Covid policy.Shanghai, home to 25 million people, has been struggling to maintain China’s zero-covid policy. Factories have been operating in a closed-loop system where workers are prevented from having contact with people outside of the factory, including family members. Workers sleep and spend their off hours at the factory or nearby dormitories.A worker told a Taiwanese newspaper that the riot happened after workers were prevented from returning to their dormitory because of an infection that broke out there. That caused a panic because workers feared they would be forced to stay in the factory for an undetermined amount of time.The closed loop system has been effective in keeping Shanghai’s industrial base going. According to officials, Shanghai’s production is operating at 70% of its capacity and 90% of the 660 “key” companies are keeping operations running.However, the lockdowns have been tough on the populace, with citizens being locked in their homes while police patrol the streets. It is unclear how long these policies, which have been in effect in some parts of the city since late March, can be maintained.Quanta Computer has over 40,000 employees in its eight factories in Shanghai alone. It resumed production on April 18 starting with 2,000 staff members. It is unclear how many of the 40,000 employees are currently working in the closed loop system at the Quanta factories.An employee told Bloomberg that operations returned to normal at the plant on Friday morning.
https://sputniknews.com/20220506/hotel-saratoga-reportedly-devastated-by-blast-in-centre-of-havana-cuba-1095316760.html
shanghai
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Ian DeMartino
Ian DeMartino
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/06/1095320763_0:0:1406:1056_1920x0_80_0_0_6d0f23f473f12d632634182a28ab071f.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
covid-19, omicron strain, shanghai, communist party of china (cpc), apple

Video: Hundreds of Workers Riot in Shanghai MacBook Factory Over Lockdowns

20:15 GMT 06.05.2022
Shanghai Quanta Break Covid Protocols Amid Closed Loop Lockdown
Shanghai Quanta Break Covid Protocols Amid Closed Loop Lockdown - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.05.2022
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Ian DeMartino
All materials
On February 28, 2022, the first case of the Omicron variant was identified in Shanghai, China. Authorities responded by locking down the city, the largest lockdown in the country since the Hubei lockdown in the early days of the pandemic.
Hundreds of workers rioted in a Shanghai factory in opposition to COVID-19 lockdowns in the city.
The factory is owned by Quanta Computer, who gets 50% of their revenue from Apple, primarily making Macbooks for the Cupertino, California-based company. They also do work for Microsoft, Dell and HP, according to Bloomberg.
Video of the riot was posted on Twitter and Youtube, and shows hundreds of workers ignoring the directions of hazmat-wearing workers and breaking past isolation barricades. The incident represents a rare defiance of China’s zero-Covid policy.
Shanghai, home to 25 million people, has been struggling to maintain China’s zero-covid policy. Factories have been operating in a closed-loop system where workers are prevented from having contact with people outside of the factory, including family members. Workers sleep and spend their off hours at the factory or nearby dormitories.
A worker told a Taiwanese newspaper that the riot happened after workers were prevented from returning to their dormitory because of an infection that broke out there. That caused a panic because workers feared they would be forced to stay in the factory for an undetermined amount of time.
The closed loop system has been effective in keeping Shanghai’s industrial base going. According to officials, Shanghai’s production is operating at 70% of its capacity and 90% of the 660 “key” companies are keeping operations running.
Rescuers work after an explosion in the Saratoga Hotel in Havana, on May 6, 2022. - A powerful explosion Friday destroyed part of a hotel under repair in central Havana, AFP witnessed, with no casualties immediately reported. (Photo by ADALBERTO ROQUE / AFP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.05.2022
At Least 8 Killed as Hotel Saratoga Devastated by Blast in Centre of Havana, Cuba
15:49 GMT
However, the lockdowns have been tough on the populace, with citizens being locked in their homes while police patrol the streets. It is unclear how long these policies, which have been in effect in some parts of the city since late March, can be maintained.
Quanta Computer has over 40,000 employees in its eight factories in Shanghai alone. It resumed production on April 18 starting with 2,000 staff members. It is unclear how many of the 40,000 employees are currently working in the closed loop system at the Quanta factories.
An employee told Bloomberg that operations returned to normal at the plant on Friday morning.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала