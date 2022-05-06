https://sputniknews.com/20220506/us-crude-exports-to-india-decline-as-new-delhi-goes-for-cheaper-russian-oil-sp-report-1095305759.html

US Crude Exports to India Decline as New Delhi Goes for Cheaper Russian Oil: S&P Report

US Crude Exports to India Decline as New Delhi Goes for Cheaper Russian Oil: S&P Report

India, the world’s third biggest crude consumer, sources around 85 percent of its oil requirements from overseas. Reeling from high domestic fuel prices, New... 06.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-06T09:20+0000

2022-05-06T09:20+0000

2022-05-06T09:20+0000

situation in ukraine

india

us

russia

crude oil

brent

european union

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105492/11/1054921196_0:60:2000:1185_1920x0_80_0_0_f83794180d1b131b259cfad1164a8009.jpg

Overall American crude exports to India registered a decline in March this year as compared to the months of January and February, American financial intelligence firm Standard and Poor’s (S&P) stated on Friday, citing the latest official data released by Washington’s Census Bureau.The firm has said that the trend is set to continue in the April-June quarter as US crude exports to India face increasing “competition” from Russia’s ‘Ural’ grade crude amid escalating global prices.Brent Crude was trading at $111 a barrel on Thursday, a day after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called for banning Russian oil imports into the 27-nation bloc as part of the sixth phase of sanctions against Moscow because of its “special military operation” in Ukraine.In comparative terms, India was the largest market for Russian crude in April, with almost a quarter of the overall production going to the South Asian nation, as per shipping and other data shared by S&P. A major draw for Indian refiners was that Russian oil was trading at around $40 a barrel, much lower than the prices of other crude oil.However, the ongoing and predicted rise of Russian crude exports to India in the coming months won’t affect the trade flows much.The Indian government has repeatedly pointed out that its energy imports from Russia comprise just a fraction of the crude it sources from foreign countries, amid pressure from the US and European partners, which have been urging New Delhi to snap its energy ties with Russia altogether.“Our top 10 import destinations are mostly from West Asia. In the recent past, the USA has become a major crude oil source for India, supplying almost $13 billion worth of energy imports, with almost 7.3% of the market share for crude oil imports,” India’s Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas clarified in a press release on Wednesday (4 June).India also, in a way, justified its energy ties with Russia, arguing that it has been “constrained to pay the ever-increasing prices charged by a certain oil supplier” in the wake of the conflict in Ukraine.“India’s energy needs are enormous with daily consumption of around 5 million barrels and a refining capacity of 250 MMTPA (million metric tonnes per annum),” the petroleum ministry release added.At a discussion on Ukraine at the UN Security Council on Thursday, India’s Ambassador T.S. Tirumurti remarked that the “destabilising” effects of the crisis in Ukraine on the global oil prices was having a “disproportionate impact” on the developing nations.

india

european union

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Dhairya Maheshwari

Dhairya Maheshwari

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Dhairya Maheshwari

india, us, russia, crude oil, brent, european union, ukraine