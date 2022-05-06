International
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
UPDATES: Russia Does Not Threaten US, Doing Utmost to Prevent Escalation in Ukraine - Ambassador
UPDATES: Russia Does Not Threaten US, Doing Utmost to Prevent Escalation in Ukraine - Ambassador
Russia does not threaten either the United States or its European allies, while it is making every effort to prevent escalation of the Ukrainian conflict... 06.05.2022, Sputnik International
ukraine
News
Russian servicemen are pictured by military equipment captured by Russian troops during Russia's military operation in Ukraine, near the village of Huta-Mezhyhirska, in Ukraine. Ten Javelin American-made portable anti-tank missile systems, grenade launchers, man-portable air-defense systems were discovered at a base that was taken under control of the Russian Armed Forces

UPDATES: Russia Does Not Threaten US, Doing Utmost to Prevent Escalation in Ukraine - Ambassador

00:30 GMT 06.05.2022
Being updated
Russia does not threaten either the United States or its European allies, while it is making every effort to prevent escalation of the Ukrainian conflict, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said in an interview.
Antonov also stressed that any accusations against Moscow of its "aggressive nuclear rhetoric" are unfounded, and that Kiev started these "unhealthy speculations about unleashing nuclear war."
Last week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Xinhua that the United States and NATO should stop pouring weapons into Ukraine if they actually seek to bring the conflict to an end.
Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine in February, amid intensifying attacks of Kiev's troops against the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR). President Putin stressed that the op was started to stop the eight-year-long war in Donbass, noting that Russia's goal is "demilitarisation and denazification".
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
00:56 GMT 06.05.2022
US Provided Ukraine Intelligence for Targeting Moskva Cruiser - Reports
The Russian Defense Ministry has said the guided missile cruiser Moskva sank on its way to the port of Sevastopol for repairs on April 13 after a fire led to the explosion of ammunition. Washington and Kiev, however, have repeatedly claimed that the ship sank as the result of two Ukrainian anti-ship missiles.

The report said on Thursday, citing two senior US officials, that Ukraine already had targeting data on the Moskva warship and the United States only confirmed it was accurate, but other officials told the newspaper that US intelligence was critical to the alleged strike.

One official said the United States helped with more than just confirming the ship's location, according to the report.
00:31 GMT 06.05.2022
US Envoy Says Has Rare Contacts With Russian Foreign Ministry Amid Diminished Relations
“There is barely a contact,” Sullivan said on Thursday. “It’s not business as usual. I have contact occasionally with the Foreign Ministry, most particularly about our American citizens who are detained here.”

Sullivan noted that despite the significant deterioration in relations between the United States and Russia, ties between the two countries' space agencies, Roscosmos and NASA, continue as they engage in operations of the International Space Station.

“But compared to even six months ago, the level of engagement is greatly, greatly diminished,” Sullivan said.
