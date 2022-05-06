UK Local Elections UPDATES: Tories Lose Control Over Thres Key Councils in London

According to preliminary results, the Conservative Party lost multiple seats in the local councils across the United Kingdom, while the Liberal Democrats, the Labour party and the Green party are projected to boost their presence.
The Labour Party is taking Westminster (which has been controlled by Tories since it was created in 1964), Wandsworth (known as "Margaret Thatcher's favourite council", under the conservatives since 1978) and Barnet councils.
