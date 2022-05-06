International
UK Local Elections UPDATES: Tories Lose Control Over Thres Key Councils in London
UK Local Elections UPDATES: Tories Lose Control Over Thres Key Councils in London
The United Kingdom held elections for 200 local councils on 5 May, while citizens of Northern Ireland were voting in the Stormont Assembly elections.
UK Local Elections UPDATES: Tories Lose Control Over Thres Key Councils in London

06:22 GMT 06.05.2022 (Updated: 06:32 GMT 06.05.2022)
The United Kingdom held elections for 200 local councils on 5 May, while citizens of Northern Ireland were voting in the Stormont Assembly elections.
According to preliminary results, the Conservative Party lost multiple seats in the local councils across the United Kingdom, while the Liberal Democrats, the Labour party and the Green party are projected to boost their presence.
The Labour Party is taking Westminster (which has been controlled by Tories since it was created in 1964), Wandsworth (known as "Margaret Thatcher's favourite council", under the conservatives since 1978) and Barnet councils.
07:41 GMT 06.05.2022
Tories Lose Control in Their Strongholds Barnet, Westminster and Wandsworth; Vote Counting Continues
Britain's main opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria, leave a polling station, in London, after casting their vote in local elections, on May 5, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.05.2022
Tories Lose Control in Their Strongholds Barnet, Westminster and Wandsworth; Vote Counting Continues
07:37 GMT
07:37 GMT 06.05.2022
Labour Leader Starmer Calls Election Outcome 'Turning Point' for His Party
"This is a big turning point for us. From the depths of 2019 in that general election, back on track, winning in the north. Cumberland! Southampton! We've changed Labour and now we're seeing the results of that", the politician said.
07:09 GMT 06.05.2022
Vote Counting Starts in Northern Ireland After Election to Stormont Assembly
Northern Ireland went to the polls on 5 May, electing 90 members of their legislature in 18 five-seater constituents. According to the Electoral Office of Northern Ireland, the voter turnout reached around 54%.
Vote counting is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. at three centres in Belfast, Jordanstown and Magherafelt.
06:51 GMT 06.05.2022
Elections in London Should be 'Wake-up Call' for Tories, Ex-PM Theresa May's Chief of Staff Warns

"Waking up to catastrophic results for the party in London. Wandsworth & Westminster were flagship councils. We held them during the Blair honeymoon. We held them during austerity. We held them under Theresa May. Losing them should be a wake up call for the Conservative Party", Gavin Barwell tweeted.

06:47 GMT 06.05.2022
Labour Party Seizes Control Over Westminster
The Labour party is now in charge of Westminster council with 31 seats, while the Conservatives managed to win only 23. Before the election, the Tories had 41 seats in the council, while Labour had only 19.
06:28 GMT 06.05.2022
Tories Admit Defeat in London Borough of Barnet
The Conservative leader of Barnet council, Daniel Thomas, stated that his party has lost control of the local council.

"This is a warning shot from Conservative supporters - a fair number just stayed at home," he said, adding that the shift was a result of "the cost of living crisis, 12 years of a Conservative government and redrawn boundaries".

According to Skynews, the Labour party now holds 41 of the 63 seats in the council, while the Conservatives, who had 36, are now only at 22.
