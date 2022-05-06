https://sputniknews.com/20220506/sound-of-blast-heard-after-suspicious-item-found-in-building-in-berlin-housing-ria-novosti-1095320122.html
Sound of Blast Heard After Suspicious Item Found in Building in Berlin Housing RIA Novosti Reporters
Sound of Blast Heard After Suspicious Item Found in Building in Berlin Housing RIA Novosti Reporters
BERLIN (Sputnik) - A sound of an explosion was heard in a Berlin building where the MIA Rossiya Segodnya office is located and which was attacked on Friday, a... 06.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-06T19:13+0000
2022-05-06T19:13+0000
2022-05-06T19:49+0000
berlin
bomb squad
explosion
explosive device
europe
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
Earlier in the day, it was reported that a suspicious item was thrown by an unknown person at the site of the building.Residents of the house found a suspicious object in the recess of the wall of the facade when cleaning the fragments, and called the police.The police examined the object, which was a canister, wrapped in tape and wires, and called the bomb squad. The street was immediately cordoned off and firefighting services were also called to the scene.The sappers arrived at about 7:20 pm local time, and a bang was heard after about an hour and a half.A video was shared showing sappers arriving at the scene.According to a source, the detonator has been already separated from the combustible substance in the explosive device, and sappers were said to be working now to extract the materials that will be sent for examination.Within an hour, investigators are expected arrive at the scene and the incident will most likely be investigated by the department of state security.
berlin
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
berlin, bomb squad, explosion, explosive device, europe
Sound of Blast Heard After Suspicious Item Found in Building in Berlin Housing RIA Novosti Reporters
19:13 GMT 06.05.2022 (Updated: 19:49 GMT 06.05.2022)
BERLIN (Sputnik) - A sound of an explosion was heard in a Berlin building where the MIA Rossiya Segodnya office is located and which was attacked on Friday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
Earlier in the day, it was reported that a suspicious item was thrown by an unknown person at the site of the building.
Residents of the house found a suspicious object in the recess of the wall of the facade when cleaning the fragments, and called the police.
The police examined the object, which was a canister, wrapped in tape and wires, and called the bomb squad. The street was immediately cordoned off and firefighting services were also called to the scene.
The sappers arrived at about 7:20 pm local time, and a bang was heard after about an hour and a half.
A video was shared showing sappers arriving at the scene.
According to a source, the detonator has been already separated from the combustible substance in the explosive device, and sappers were said to be working now to extract the materials that will be sent for examination.
Within an hour, investigators are expected arrive at the scene and the incident will most likely be investigated by the department of state security.