https://sputniknews.com/20220506/sound-of-blast-heard-after-suspicious-item-found-in-building-in-berlin-housing-ria-novosti-1095320122.html

Sound of Blast Heard After Suspicious Item Found in Building in Berlin Housing RIA Novosti Reporters

Sound of Blast Heard After Suspicious Item Found in Building in Berlin Housing RIA Novosti Reporters

BERLIN (Sputnik) - A sound of an explosion was heard in a Berlin building where the MIA Rossiya Segodnya office is located and which was attacked on Friday, a... 06.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-06T19:13+0000

2022-05-06T19:13+0000

2022-05-06T19:49+0000

berlin

bomb squad

explosion

explosive device

europe

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg

Earlier in the day, it was reported that a suspicious item was thrown by an unknown person at the site of the building.Residents of the house found a suspicious object in the recess of the wall of the facade when cleaning the fragments, and called the police.The police examined the object, which was a canister, wrapped in tape and wires, and called the bomb squad. The street was immediately cordoned off and firefighting services were also called to the scene.The sappers arrived at about 7:20 pm local time, and a bang was heard after about an hour and a half.A video was shared showing sappers arriving at the scene.According to a source, the detonator has been already separated from the combustible substance in the explosive device, and sappers were said to be working now to extract the materials that will be sent for examination.Within an hour, investigators are expected arrive at the scene and the incident will most likely be investigated by the department of state security.

berlin

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Alexandra Kashirina

Alexandra Kashirina

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Alexandra Kashirina

berlin, bomb squad, explosion, explosive device, europe