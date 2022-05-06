https://sputniknews.com/20220506/ship-explodes-in-istanbul-injuring-at-least-5-people-reports-say-1095304954.html
Ship Explodes in Istanbul Injuring at Least 5 People, Reports Say
The blast comes just a week after another disaster in the city, when an explosion and massive blaze at a paint factory in Istanbul killed at least three... 06.05.2022, Sputnik International
According to the Turkish press, an explosion occurred at the Tuzla shipyard in Instanbul due to gas compression. At least five people were injured, while one person present in the area at the time of the blast has yet to be found, reports suggested.Police and emergency services were dispatched to the site of the incident.
The blast comes just a week after another disaster in the city, when an explosion and massive blaze at a paint factory in Istanbul killed at least three people, injuring nine more.
