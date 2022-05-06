International
https://sputniknews.com/20220506/russias-embassy-in-washington-urges-us-to-destroy-its-stockpiles-of-chemical-weapons-1095301424.html
Russia's Embassy in Washington Urges US to Destroy Its Stockpiles of Chemical Weapons
Russia's Embassy in Washington Urges US to Destroy Its Stockpiles of Chemical Weapons
Russia's Embassy in Washington Urges US to Destroy Its Stockpiles of Chemical Weapons
2022-05-06T04:42+0000
2022-05-06T04:42+0000
us
russia
organisation for the prohibition of chemical weapons (opcw)
chemical weapons
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107618/84/1076188459_12:0:1971:1102_1920x0_80_0_0_52f2f54a1e0fb1676ef8c47633f8bb2a.jpg
The mission underscored that Russia has completely destroyed its stockpiles of chemical weapons in 2017, and recalled that this fact was confirmed by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).The mission urged the American society to wonder why Washington is delaying the elimination of its stockpiles of chemical weapons, unlike other countries.The CWC went into effect in 1997. As of 2021, 193 countries have become members of the convention. The CWC prohibited the use, development, production, stockpiling, and transfer of chemical weapons and agents to other countries. The OPCW was established along with the CWC to implement and oversee the convention.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107618/84/1076188459_257:0:1726:1102_1920x0_80_0_0_9ff629948b12299239c336904b5e48d6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, russia, organisation for the prohibition of chemical weapons (opcw), chemical weapons

Russia's Embassy in Washington Urges US to Destroy Its Stockpiles of Chemical Weapons

04:42 GMT 06.05.2022
© AP Photo / Douglas C. PizacThis April 30, 2001 file photo shows a safety vehicle passing a compound filled with 170-gallon containers of mustard and blister agent at the Deseret Chemical Depot in Tooele, Utah
This April 30, 2001 file photo shows a safety vehicle passing a compound filled with 170-gallon containers of mustard and blister agent at the Deseret Chemical Depot in Tooele, Utah - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.05.2022
© AP Photo / Douglas C. Pizac
Subscribe
US
India
Global
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian embassy in Washington on Friday denied accusations of Moscow's alleged plans to use chemical weapons in Ukraine and urged the United States to destroy its stockpiles of chemical weapons as it was enshrined in the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC).

"Local media continue repeating the [American] administration's odious accusations that our country is allegedly violating the Chemical Weapons Convention. Journalists, following the officials, also keep asserting without evidence about our remaining arsenals of chemical weapons and plans to use them in Ukraine", the embassy said on Telegram.

The mission underscored that Russia has completely destroyed its stockpiles of chemical weapons in 2017, and recalled that this fact was confirmed by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

"The US, not Russia, is the only member country to the Chemical Weapons Convention that has yet to get rid of its stockpiles of chemical warfare agents. It is known for a fact that Washington has the technical capacity and financial resources to accelerate chemical demilitarisation," the embassy added.

The mission urged the American society to wonder why Washington is delaying the elimination of its stockpiles of chemical weapons, unlike other countries.
The CWC went into effect in 1997. As of 2021, 193 countries have become members of the convention. The CWC prohibited the use, development, production, stockpiling, and transfer of chemical weapons and agents to other countries. The OPCW was established along with the CWC to implement and oversee the convention.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала