https://sputniknews.com/20220506/russias-embassy-in-washington-urges-us-to-destroy-its-stockpiles-of-chemical-weapons-1095301424.html

Russia's Embassy in Washington Urges US to Destroy Its Stockpiles of Chemical Weapons

Russia's Embassy in Washington Urges US to Destroy Its Stockpiles of Chemical Weapons

Russia's Embassy in Washington Urges US to Destroy Its Stockpiles of Chemical Weapons

2022-05-06T04:42+0000

2022-05-06T04:42+0000

2022-05-06T04:42+0000

us

russia

organisation for the prohibition of chemical weapons (opcw)

chemical weapons

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107618/84/1076188459_12:0:1971:1102_1920x0_80_0_0_52f2f54a1e0fb1676ef8c47633f8bb2a.jpg

The mission underscored that Russia has completely destroyed its stockpiles of chemical weapons in 2017, and recalled that this fact was confirmed by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).The mission urged the American society to wonder why Washington is delaying the elimination of its stockpiles of chemical weapons, unlike other countries.The CWC went into effect in 1997. As of 2021, 193 countries have become members of the convention. The CWC prohibited the use, development, production, stockpiling, and transfer of chemical weapons and agents to other countries. The OPCW was established along with the CWC to implement and oversee the convention.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, russia, organisation for the prohibition of chemical weapons (opcw), chemical weapons