https://sputniknews.com/20220506/russian-embassy-surprised-by-lithuanias-high-ranking-in-press-freedom-index-1095323149.html

Russian Embassy Surprised by Lithuania’s High Ranking in Press Freedom Index

Russian Embassy Surprised by Lithuania’s High Ranking in Press Freedom Index

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian embassy in Lithuania questioned the reasoning behind Reporters Without Borders’ decision to rank the Baltic nation among top ten... 06.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-06T22:42+0000

2022-05-06T22:42+0000

2022-05-06T22:44+0000

freedom of press

lithuania

russian embassy

baltic states

ukraine crisis

media crackdown

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104670/60/1046706004_0:0:1600:901_1920x0_80_0_0_4d836a508857e23d5b595f2e3de621c6.jpg

The 2022 edition of World Press Freedom Index published by the Paris-based nonprofit this week compared the level of press freedom enjoyed by journalists in 180 countries and territories. Lithuania scored 84.14/100 and ranked ninth.It accused Lithuanian mainstream media of a cookie-cutter approach to covering the Ukrainian crisis and jailing Lithuanian journalist and opposition politician Algirdas Paleckis on accusations of spying for Russia.Separately, the Russian ambassador to neighboring Estonia was summoned to the Foreign Ministry on Friday for upsetting top Estonian diplomat Eva-Maria Liimets with similar criticism of her country’s press freedom ranking. The embassy said mass closures of Russian channels proved Reporters Without Borders wrong.

lithuania

baltic states

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

freedom of press, lithuania, russian embassy, baltic states, ukraine crisis, media crackdown