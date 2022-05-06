https://sputniknews.com/20220506/reason-for-biden-aides-push-to-avoid-using-oval-office-for-press-conferences-revealed-1095307090.html

Reason for Biden Aides’ Push to Avoid Using Oval Office for Press Conferences Revealed

Joe Biden’s numerous slips of the tongue in official speeches has repeatedly been mocked online, with a November 2021 poll revealing that only 40% of... 06.05.2022, Sputnik International

US President Joe Biden’s White House avoids using the Oval Office for press events “in part because it can’t be permanently equipped with a teleprompter”, a Politico report has revealed.The mention of the teleprompter-related troubles was tucked deep into the Politico report, which focused on a potential 2024 rematch between Biden and former President Donald Trump.The report claimed that some of POTUS’ allies and other Democrats have expressed concern privately that the 79-year-old Biden may not be able to handle the rigors of a possible new presidential campaign.The 46th US president, who is known for stumbling over his words even while reading from a teleprompter, made his latest gaffe on Thursday, when he hosted Mexico's First Lady Beatriz Gutierrez Muller during a Cinco de Mayo event in the Rose Garden of the White House, calling her “president”.The gaffe came a few days after Biden’s speech in Alabama about Washington’s military aid to Kiev, in which he, in particular, said that the US “made sure Russia had Javelins [shoulder-fired anti-tank missile systems]” and praised the successful “Hungarian” resistance to Moscow’s “invasion”.Russia launched a special military operation to "demilitarise and de-Nazify" Ukraine on 24 February, following a request for help from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, which saw weeks of intense shelling by the Ukrainian Army. POTUS' Tuesday jab was preceded by Biden referring to himself as Delaware’s first senator instead of its first president. And he has repeatedly spoken about “President” Kamala Harris, who currently serves as the US vice president.Aside from the slip-ups, some on social media berated Biden for deliberately trying to deceive Americans into thinking he was in the White House.Fox News has, meanwhile, reported that the White House “has been very guarded when it comes to President Biden's accessibility to the press”, recalling that POTUS has thus far given just one interview with a news organisation in 2022.Statistics from Towson University's White House Transition Project indicate that in his first year in office, Biden made only 22 formal sit-downs, in comparison with Donald Trump's 92 and Barack Obama's 156.Politico argued in this regard last year that “the lack of [Biden’s] interviews reflects the bunker mentality this White House has taken with the media — particularly the extensive back-and-forths where reporters can follow-up, push, and prod”.

