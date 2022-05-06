https://sputniknews.com/20220506/prince-harry-plotting-to-bring-monarchy-down-royal-biographer-claims-1095310180.html

Prince Harry Plotting to 'Bring Monarchy Down', Royal Biographer Claims

Prince Harry has recently sparked ire at Buckingham Palace after saying that he arrived in the United Kingdom earlier to make sure the Queen is "protected" and... 06.05.2022, Sputnik International

Prince Harry is "plotting to bring the monarchy down", royal author Angela Levin claimed in an interview with GB News.Her comments come in wake of reports suggesting that Prince Harry will miss his grandmother's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, slated for next month, to play polo in California.The royal author, who wrote several biographies of senior members of the family, said that Harry's actions towards his family look more like some sort of a game of chess. Particularly, she referred to how Harry allegedly arrived late to the meeting with Prince Charles, and only turned up for "10-15 minutes" for his reunion with the Queen.The Sussexes are yet to confirm their participation in the Jubilee celebrations, but it was reported that Harry, along with his wife Meghan and their kids, may instead stay in California and play polo with Harry's Los Padres teammates.Earlier, Omid Scobie, a journalist and a friend of the Sussexes, said that Harry will play "the entire 12 goal polo season at Santa Barbara", listing the dates of the tournaments. He added that those are "not the dates of their matches" and urged everyone not to "read into it too much."

