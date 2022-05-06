International
UPDATES: Biden Says Nearly Exhausted Funding That Can Be Used to Provide Security Aid to Ukraine
US President Joe Biden said on Friday said he approved additional security assistance for Ukraine that will include artillery munitions, radar, and other... 06.05.2022, Sputnik International
updates, новый онлайн для белой редактуры, security aide, weapons, ukraine, russia, special operation
UPDATES: Biden Says Nearly Exhausted Funding That Can Be Used to Provide Security Aid to Ukraine

21:05 GMT 06.05.2022 (Updated: 21:09 GMT 06.05.2022)
Being updated
US President Joe Biden said on Friday said he approved additional security assistance for Ukraine that will include artillery munitions, radar, and other equipment. Since the start of the special operation, Washington has committed over $3.4 billion in security aid to Ukraine.
Last week, Biden asked Congress for another $33 billion in aid for Kiev, $20 billion of which would be allocated to security assistance.
Russia has said that the US and NATO should stop pumping Kiev regime with weapons if they actually seek to bring the conflict to an end. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has previously warned that the arms could also fall into the wrong hands.
On Sunday, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said a hangar with weapons and ammunition delivered to Ukraine from the United States and Europe was destroyed at a military airfield near the Ukrainian city of Odessa by Russian high-precision Oniks missiles.
Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine in February, amid intensifying attacks of Kiev's troops against the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR). President Putin stressed that the op was started to stop the eight-year-long war in Donbass, noting that Russia's goal is "demilitarization and denazification".
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
21:14 GMT 06.05.2022
Fifty Civilians Evacuated From Mariupol’s Azovstal Plant - Russian Defense Ministry
The center said that Russia has authorized an operation to evacuate civilians held by Ukrainian nationalist units.

"Fifty civilians were rescued, including 11 children. All rescued civilians were handed over to representatives of the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross for transfer to selected temporary accommodation sites. The humanitarian operation at Azovstal will continue on May 7," the center said in a statement.

