US President Joe Biden said on Friday said he approved additional security assistance for Ukraine that will include artillery munitions, radar, and other equipment. Since the start of the special operation, Washington has committed over $3.4 billion in security aid to Ukraine.

Last week, Biden asked Congress for another $33 billion in aid for Kiev, $20 billion of which would be allocated to security assistance.

Russia has said that the US and NATO should stop pumping Kiev regime with weapons if they actually seek to bring the conflict to an end. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has previously warned that the arms could also fall into the wrong hands.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine in February, amid intensifying attacks of Kiev's troops against the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR). President Putin stressed that the op was started to stop the eight-year-long war in Donbass, noting that Russia's goal is "demilitarization and denazification".