Israeli Elad Attack Victim Reportedly Stalled Assailants So Others Could Escape

The assault on the park strollers was the latest in a series of attacks that has rocked Israel in recent weeks.

Yonatan Havakuk, a victim of the assault on the park strollers in the Israeli city of Elad reportedly confronted one of his attackers to stall him and win some time for others to escape, his wife Linor Havakuk has said.The funeral procession for him and two other victims will be held from the site of the attack, Elad's municipality announced.Israeli security forces have announced a manhunt for two suspected perpetrators, 19-year-old As’ad Yousef As’ad al-Rifa’i, and 20-year-old Subhi Emad Subhi Abu Shqeir, who still remain at large. Police have called for residents to share any information about their possible whereabouts.The attack took place on 5 May, Israeli Independence Day, and left three people dead and three more seriously injured, one of them in critical condition. The two attackers, armed with a knife and an axe, attacked park strollers.The Elad attack is just the latest in a series of assaults committed in Israel since March. The total death toll in these assaults approaches 20. They have recently been exacerbated by the tensions that erupted around the Temple Mount in Jerusalem after Israeli authorities had limited access to it for Palestinians. Both Arabs and Israelis consider the Temple Mount a holy site and Palestinians visit the Al-Aqsa Mosque located there in numbers during the month of Ramadan.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

