'How Dare You?': Mike Pence Fires Back at Kamala Harris Over Abortion Rights
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a fundraiser for Carolina Pregnancy Center on Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Spartanburg, S.C. Pence made his second trip to the state in less than a week to headline an event for the crisis pregnancy center in early-voting South Carolina as he continues to mull a possible 2024 presidential bid.
Abortion rights have become a hot topic recently in the United States, with the draft leak from the Supreme Court fueling the firestorm over the justices possibly striking down Roe v Wade - a landmark precedent that secures legal access to abortion across the United States.
Trump-era vice president Mike Pence took a dig at his successor Kamala Harris after she criticised the leaked draft opinion of the Supreme Court that indicated the possibility of the justices overturning Roe v Wade.
Pence reversed Harris' own words against her when defending the pro-life stance on the issue of abortion rights.
"I say with the lives of 62 million unborn boys and girls ended in abortion since 1973, generations of mothers enduring heartbreaking and loss that can last a lifetime: Madame Vice President, how dare you?" the former VP questioned when speaking at the Carolina Pregnancy Center in South Carolina (an organisation helping women and families with all pregnancy-related issues).
He referred to Harris' speech that she delivered earlier on Tuesday at a Washington gala for Emily's List, a political action committee promoting Democratic pro-choice candidates for public offices.
"Those Republican leaders who are trying to weaponise the use of the law against women, well we say 'How dare they? How dare they tell a woman what she can do and cannot do with her own body? How dare they?'" the incumbent vice president said at some point in her speech grilling the leaked Supreme Court draft that revealed that the court's conservative majority was on track to end Roe v Wade.
The leaked draft has had a seismic effect on the already-tense discussion around abortion rights in the United States. The possibility of Roe v Wade being ditched has already prompted the Biden administration to pledge to codify the landmark precedent into law, with left-wing activists decrying the conservative majority's decision - even though the Supreme Court indicated that the leaked draft does not necessarily reflect the current opinion on its bench.
Right-wing activists, in their turn, have taken issue with those protesting against overturning Roe v Wade, particularly claiming that the Supreme Court leak was a tool used by "the Radical Left" to help promote their agenda.