'How Dare You?': Mike Pence Fires Back at Kamala Harris Over Abortion Rights

Abortion rights have become a hot topic recently in the United States, with the draft leak from the Supreme Court fueling the firestorm over the justices... 06.05.2022, Sputnik International

Trump-era vice president Mike Pence took a dig at his successor Kamala Harris after she criticised the leaked draft opinion of the Supreme Court that indicated the possibility of the justices overturning Roe v Wade.Pence reversed Harris' own words against her when defending the pro-life stance on the issue of abortion rights.He referred to Harris' speech that she delivered earlier on Tuesday at a Washington gala for Emily's List, a political action committee promoting Democratic pro-choice candidates for public offices.The leaked draft has had a seismic effect on the already-tense discussion around abortion rights in the United States. The possibility of Roe v Wade being ditched has already prompted the Biden administration to pledge to codify the landmark precedent into law, with left-wing activists decrying the conservative majority's decision - even though the Supreme Court indicated that the leaked draft does not necessarily reflect the current opinion on its bench. Right-wing activists, in their turn, have taken issue with those protesting against overturning Roe v Wade, particularly claiming that the Supreme Court leak was a tool used by "the Radical Left" to help promote their agenda.

