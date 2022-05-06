https://sputniknews.com/20220506/how-can-lunar-soil-help-people-live-on-the-moon-1095314386.html

How Can Lunar Soil Help People Live on the Moon?

How Can Lunar Soil Help People Live on the Moon?

Although scientists have already proposed lots of strategies for extraterrestrial survival, most of them require energy sources which are supplied from Earth... 06.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-06T13:54+0000

2022-05-06T13:54+0000

2022-05-06T13:54+0000

china

scientists

moon

discovery

soil

oxygen

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/06/1095309264_0:50:940:579_1920x0_80_0_0_2de309656580d13396325b1a4c7ba496.jpg

It seems that the much-cherished idea of the Moon’s colonisation is now becoming more realistic. Chinese scientists have discovered chemicals in the lunar soil that can transform carbon dioxide and water into oxygen and hydrocarbons such as methane, which can then be used as fuel.How did they track these chemicals? The researchers from Nanjing University explained that the lunar samples were brought back by China's Chang'e-5 spacecraft, that returned to Earth in mid-December 2020.In the study published in the journal Joule, the scientists argued that the samples contain iron- and titanium-rich substances, which could be used in a chemical reaction mimicking the photosynthesis that occurs in green plants.“So what, and what is the point in such a discovery?” one may ask. The matter is that the lunar find is expected to help the scientists improve the so-called “extraterrestrial photosynthesis” strategy.This is something that pertains to using no external energy except sunlight to produce a variety of desirable products such as water, oxygen, and fuel that could support life on a possible Moon base, according to the researchers.He predicted that the near future would see “the crewed spaceflight industry developing rapidly.”What about the challenges that the scientists are now grappling with in light of the new discovery? They admit that the main challenge pertains to the fact that catalytic efficiency of lunar soil is weaker than catalysts on Earth, which is why they currently consider melting the lunar soil into a nano-structured material as part of efforts to resolve the problem.

https://sputniknews.com/20220301/new-planned-vehicle-may-help-store-oxygen-on-moon--build-lunar-villages---report-1093464910.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

china, scientists, moon, discovery, soil, oxygen