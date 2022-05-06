https://sputniknews.com/20220506/hotel-saratoga-reportedly-devastated-by-blast-in-centre-of-havana-cuba-1095316760.html

Hotel Saratoga Devastated by Blast in Centre of Havana, Cuba

It is unclear at the moment what caused the explosion and how many people could have been hurt in it. 06.05.2022, Sputnik International

An explosion has rocked the centre of the Cuban capital, Havana, devastating the Hotel Saratoga, which is located near the National Capitol Building. According to the local media reports, the incident resulted in several casualties, although there has been no official information so far.First videos from the site of the incident also emerged online, showing the extent of the destruction of the Hotel Saratoga.Cuban officials are yet to offer details on the cause of the explosion, but local media outlets floated the theory that it might have happened when liquefied gas was pumped from a cistern.First videos from the site of the incident also emerged online, showing the extent of the destruction of the Hotel Saratoga.The hotel was originally built back in 1880, but underwent a reconstruction in 2005.

