Hotel Saratoga Devastated by Blast in Centre of Havana, Cuba
Hotel Saratoga Devastated by Blast in Centre of Havana, Cuba
06.05.2022
cuba
world
explosion
An explosion has rocked the centre of the Cuban capital, Havana, devastating the Hotel Saratoga, which is located near the National Capitol Building. According to the local media reports, the incident resulted in several casualties, although there has been no official information so far.First videos from the site of the incident also emerged online, showing the extent of the destruction of the Hotel Saratoga.Cuban officials are yet to offer details on the cause of the explosion, but local media outlets floated the theory that it might have happened when liquefied gas was pumped from a cistern.First videos from the site of the incident also emerged online, showing the extent of the destruction of the Hotel Saratoga.The hotel was originally built back in 1880, but underwent a reconstruction in 2005.
cuba
cuba, world, explosion

Hotel Saratoga Devastated by Blast in Centre of Havana, Cuba

15:49 GMT 06.05.2022 (Updated: 16:30 GMT 06.05.2022)
Rescuers work after an explosion in the Saratoga Hotel in Havana, on May 6, 2022.
Rescuers work after an explosion in the Saratoga Hotel in Havana, on May 6, 2022. - A powerful explosion Friday destroyed part of a hotel under repair in central Havana, AFP witnessed, with no casualties immediately reported. (Photo by ADALBERTO ROQUE / AFP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.05.2022
© AFP 2022 / ADALBERTO ROQUE
It is unclear at the moment what caused the explosion and how many people could have been hurt in it.
An explosion has rocked the centre of the Cuban capital, Havana, devastating the Hotel Saratoga, which is located near the National Capitol Building. According to the local media reports, the incident resulted in several casualties, although there has been no official information so far.
First videos from the site of the incident also emerged online, showing the extent of the destruction of the Hotel Saratoga.
Cuban officials are yet to offer details on the cause of the explosion, but local media outlets floated the theory that it might have happened when liquefied gas was pumped from a cistern.
First videos from the site of the incident also emerged online, showing the extent of the destruction of the Hotel Saratoga.
The hotel was originally built back in 1880, but underwent a reconstruction in 2005.
