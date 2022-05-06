https://sputniknews.com/20220506/hotel-saratoga-reportedly-devastated-by-blast-in-centre-of-havana-cuba-1095316760.html
Hotel Saratoga Devastated by Blast in Centre of Havana, Cuba
Hotel Saratoga Devastated by Blast in Centre of Havana, Cuba
It is unclear at the moment what caused the explosion and how many people could have been hurt in it. 06.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-06T15:49+0000
2022-05-06T15:49+0000
2022-05-06T16:30+0000
cuba
world
explosion
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/06/1095317110_0:295:769:727_1920x0_80_0_0_35956fb16fca5d6340f951a09b08e2ae.jpg
An explosion has rocked the centre of the Cuban capital, Havana, devastating the Hotel Saratoga, which is located near the National Capitol Building. According to the local media reports, the incident resulted in several casualties, although there has been no official information so far.First videos from the site of the incident also emerged online, showing the extent of the destruction of the Hotel Saratoga.Cuban officials are yet to offer details on the cause of the explosion, but local media outlets floated the theory that it might have happened when liquefied gas was pumped from a cistern.First videos from the site of the incident also emerged online, showing the extent of the destruction of the Hotel Saratoga.The hotel was originally built back in 1880, but underwent a reconstruction in 2005.
cuba
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/06/1095317110_0:223:769:799_1920x0_80_0_0_09648fb5bb4defbbc57c553ed7d19de4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg
cuba, world, explosion
Hotel Saratoga Devastated by Blast in Centre of Havana, Cuba
15:49 GMT 06.05.2022 (Updated: 16:30 GMT 06.05.2022)
It is unclear at the moment what caused the explosion and how many people could have been hurt in it.
An explosion has rocked the centre of the Cuban capital, Havana, devastating the Hotel Saratoga, which is located near the National Capitol Building. According to the local media reports, the incident resulted in several casualties, although there has been no official information so far.
First videos from the site of the incident also emerged online, showing the extent of the destruction of the Hotel Saratoga.
Cuban officials are yet to offer details on the cause of the explosion, but local media outlets floated the theory that it might have happened when liquefied gas was pumped from a cistern.
First videos from the site of the incident also emerged online, showing the extent of the destruction of the Hotel Saratoga.
The hotel was originally built back in 1880, but underwent a reconstruction in 2005.