France's Socialist Party Joins Melenchon's Leftist Alliance Ahead of Legislative Elections

PARIS (Sputnik) - The has joined the leftist alliance proposed by far-left French presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon ahead of the French legislative... 06.05.2022

Melenchon, who is leading the France Unbowed party, proposed the alliance ahead of elections to the National Assembly of France, the country's lower house, scheduled for June 12 and 19, 2022. France Unbowed hopes to build a new majority in the National Assembly by creating an alliance between the four parties.The Europe Ecology – The Greens, the French green party, joined the electoral block on Monday and was followed by the French Communist Party on Tuesday. The formed electoral block was called the New People's Ecologist and Social Union.

