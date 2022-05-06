https://sputniknews.com/20220506/france-losing-influence-in-africa-social-justice-versus-imperialism-us-empire-in-africa-1095298266.html
France Losing Influence in Africa; Social Justice Versus Imperialism; US Empire in Africa
France Losing Influence in Africa; Social Justice Versus Imperialism; US Empire in Africa
Some social justice groups appear to be supporting imperialist pro-war policies in a manner that will likely contradict their moral and economic arguments for... 06.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-06T08:43+0000
2022-05-06T08:43+0000
2022-05-06T08:43+0000
yemen
facebook
disinformation
ukraine
the critical hour
radio
sergei lavrov
africa
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/05/1095298152_33:0:1277:700_1920x0_80_0_0_1485c5224c16ab2d0c5ba9fcccd89c40.png
France Losing Influence in Africa; Social Justice versus Imperialism; US Empire in Africa
Some social justice groups appear to be supporting imperialist pro-war policies in a manner that will likely contradict their moral and economic arguments for the betterment of humanity.
Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that Russia seeks to have excellent relations with its Central Asian Neighbors. Also, Russia has taken Mariupol and the last of the Azov Nazi brigade is trapped.Dr. Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss EU politics. The French left is consolidating in hopes of taking power in Parliament. Also, the EU is having difficulty imposing a Russian oil ban and Paris is losing influence in Africa.George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss China. China holds a tremendous amount of US treasuries and could dump them causing massive damage to the US economy. Also, China is getting closer to building a moon base and Japanese warships are menacing a PLA Navy strike group.Tunde Osazua, on the Africa Team of the Black Alliance for Peace (BAP) and coordinator of BAP's "U.S. Out of Africa" Network, joins us to discuss the Black liberation movement's position in Ukraine. The Black Liberation Movement has penned a document condemning the US and NATO imperialism and demanding the dismantling of NATO.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Yemen's ceasefire has held together for a month but there are still issues that cause concern. Also, attempts to bring the US empire back into compliance with the JCPOA seem doomed due to imperial hubris.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss Stephen Donziger and disinformation. We discuss the plight of human rights lawyer Stephen Donziger. Also, Rand Paul has called the US government the greatest purveyor of disinformation and Critical Hour host Garland Nixon is suspended from Facebook for sharing an NBC news article.Obi Egbuna, activist and US Rep for The Zimbabwean Newspapers, joins us to discuss Africa. The US empire is again involved in massive illegal coups and the insertion of strongman dictators in Africa. Also, we discuss Washington's brutal militaristic approach toward controlling African politics and natural resources.Ajamu Baraka, former VP candidate for the Green Party, joins us to discuss Social Justice versus imperialism. Some social justice groups appear to be supporting imperialist pro-war policies in a manner that will likely contradict their moral and economic arguments for the betterment of humanity.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
yemen
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Wilmer Leon
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
Wilmer Leon
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/05/1095298152_188:0:1121:700_1920x0_80_0_0_ff80fcb6892816e004190ba5bf22e364.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Wilmer Leon
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
yemen, facebook, disinformation, ukraine, аудио, the critical hour, radio, sergei lavrov, africa
France Losing Influence in Africa; Social Justice Versus Imperialism; US Empire in Africa
Some social justice groups appear to be supporting imperialist pro-war policies in a manner that will likely contradict their moral and economic arguments for the betterment of humanity.
Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that Russia seeks to have excellent relations with its Central Asian Neighbors. Also, Russia has taken Mariupol and the last of the Azov Nazi brigade is trapped.
Dr. Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss EU politics. The French left is consolidating in hopes of taking power in Parliament. Also, the EU is having difficulty imposing a Russian oil ban and Paris is losing influence in Africa.
George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss China. China holds a tremendous amount of US treasuries and could dump them causing massive damage to the US economy. Also, China is getting closer to building a moon base and Japanese warships are menacing a PLA Navy strike group.
Tunde Osazua, on the Africa Team of the Black Alliance for Peace (BAP) and coordinator of BAP's "U.S. Out of Africa" Network, joins us to discuss the Black liberation movement's position in Ukraine. The Black Liberation Movement has penned a document condemning the US and NATO imperialism and demanding the dismantling of NATO.
Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Yemen's ceasefire has held together for a month but there are still issues that cause concern. Also, attempts to bring the US empire back into compliance with the JCPOA seem doomed due to imperial hubris.
Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss Stephen Donziger and disinformation. We discuss the plight of human rights lawyer Stephen Donziger. Also, Rand Paul has called the US government the greatest purveyor of disinformation and Critical Hour host Garland Nixon is suspended from Facebook for sharing an NBC news article.
Obi Egbuna, activist and US Rep for The Zimbabwean Newspapers, joins us to discuss Africa. The US empire is again involved in massive illegal coups and the insertion of strongman dictators in Africa. Also, we discuss Washington's brutal militaristic approach toward controlling African politics and natural resources.
Ajamu Baraka, former VP candidate for the Green Party, joins us to discuss Social Justice versus imperialism. Some social justice groups appear to be supporting imperialist pro-war policies in a manner that will likely contradict their moral and economic arguments for the betterment of humanity.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.