https://sputniknews.com/20220506/france-losing-influence-in-africa-social-justice-versus-imperialism-us-empire-in-africa-1095298266.html

France Losing Influence in Africa; Social Justice Versus Imperialism; US Empire in Africa

France Losing Influence in Africa; Social Justice Versus Imperialism; US Empire in Africa

Some social justice groups appear to be supporting imperialist pro-war policies in a manner that will likely contradict their moral and economic arguments for... 06.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-06T08:43+0000

2022-05-06T08:43+0000

2022-05-06T08:43+0000

yemen

facebook

disinformation

ukraine

the critical hour

radio

sergei lavrov

africa

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/05/1095298152_33:0:1277:700_1920x0_80_0_0_1485c5224c16ab2d0c5ba9fcccd89c40.png

France Losing Influence in Africa; Social Justice versus Imperialism; US Empire in Africa Some social justice groups appear to be supporting imperialist pro-war policies in a manner that will likely contradict their moral and economic arguments for the betterment of humanity.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that Russia seeks to have excellent relations with its Central Asian Neighbors. Also, Russia has taken Mariupol and the last of the Azov Nazi brigade is trapped.Dr. Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss EU politics. The French left is consolidating in hopes of taking power in Parliament. Also, the EU is having difficulty imposing a Russian oil ban and Paris is losing influence in Africa.George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss China. China holds a tremendous amount of US treasuries and could dump them causing massive damage to the US economy. Also, China is getting closer to building a moon base and Japanese warships are menacing a PLA Navy strike group.Tunde Osazua, on the Africa Team of the Black Alliance for Peace (BAP) and coordinator of BAP's "U.S. Out of Africa" Network, joins us to discuss the Black liberation movement's position in Ukraine. The Black Liberation Movement has penned a document condemning the US and NATO imperialism and demanding the dismantling of NATO.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Yemen's ceasefire has held together for a month but there are still issues that cause concern. Also, attempts to bring the US empire back into compliance with the JCPOA seem doomed due to imperial hubris.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss Stephen Donziger and disinformation. We discuss the plight of human rights lawyer Stephen Donziger. Also, Rand Paul has called the US government the greatest purveyor of disinformation and Critical Hour host Garland Nixon is suspended from Facebook for sharing an NBC news article.Obi Egbuna, activist and US Rep for The Zimbabwean Newspapers, joins us to discuss Africa. The US empire is again involved in massive illegal coups and the insertion of strongman dictators in Africa. Also, we discuss Washington's brutal militaristic approach toward controlling African politics and natural resources.Ajamu Baraka, former VP candidate for the Green Party, joins us to discuss Social Justice versus imperialism. Some social justice groups appear to be supporting imperialist pro-war policies in a manner that will likely contradict their moral and economic arguments for the betterment of humanity.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

yemen

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

yemen, facebook, disinformation, ukraine, аудио, the critical hour, radio, sergei lavrov, africa