https://sputniknews.com/20220506/france-hid-falklands-war-kill-switch-for-argentinian-missiles-from-brits-ex-military-says-1095316538.html

France Hid Falklands War 'Kill Switch' for Argentinian Missiles From Brits, Ex-Military Says

France Hid Falklands War 'Kill Switch' for Argentinian Missiles From Brits, Ex-Military Says

Argentinian missiles manufactured in France sank two British warships during the 1982 Falklands War, as well as severely damaging another and killing dozens of... 06.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-06T15:35+0000

2022-05-06T15:35+0000

2022-05-06T15:35+0000

uk

france

falklands war

falkland islands

argentina

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/06/1095316510_0:138:1464:962_1920x0_80_0_0_ff2a1d109145af819bf048d35ebfc5c8.jpg

Former civil servant in the French Defence Ministry Pierre Razoux has claimed that the French government could have provided the UK with a "kill switch" for the missiles used by Argentina against the British Navy during the Falklands War in 1982, but decided against doing so.He alleges that France possessed a device that could be installed on London’s ships which would neutralise incoming Exocet missiles.The former military official reports that in 1982, Paris supplied the UK with some of the technical details of the missiles along with intelligence about Argentina's stockpiles, but drew a line under offering the "kill switch". The device, which tricks any incoming Exocet missile into thinking that its target was underwater, was allegedly built to protect French vessels in case the missiles were ever used against them.According to Razoux, then-French President Francois Mitterrand decided against giving London the box-like devise because it would harm France's stance on the global arms market and the country armaments' prestige at a time when it was in a fierce competition with the UK.UK Ships and Sailors Downed in Falklands WarIn the absence of the "kill switch", British forces used air-deployed decoys and ship-based bursts to counter Argentinian missiles in the war. On one occasion, this defence actually caused an Exocet missile to misplace its original target and hit another, sinking the SS Atlantic Conveyor – a container ship repurposed as an aircraft carrier for helicopters.The Royal Navy also lost the HMS Sheffield to an Exocet missile, while the HMS Glamorgan destroyer sustained significant damage. In addition, the UK lost 46 sailors in missile blasts and resulting fires on board.Following The Telegraph’s leak about the existence of a “kill switch”, British First Sea Lord Admiral Sir Ben Key said that the Navy would support holding an inquiry into the matter. MPs, in turn, called on France to reveal the truth about whether British sailors' lives could have been saved if it weren’t for Paris' alleged inaction.The Falklands War (although it has never been officially declared as such) lasted for a little over two months in 1982 and started after Argentinian forces retook control of the disputed Falkland Islands, South Georgia, and the South Sandwich Islands, which had been under UK rule. These islands, which Buenos Aires calls the Islas Malvinas, are located just 500 kilometres away from Argentinian shores and have been a matter of territorial dispute with the UK for several centuries.By 14 June, 1982 the Royal Navy and other British forces managed to oust the Argentinians from the Islands. Over a thousand Argentinians and 500 Brits died in the war, which also saw six Argentinian ships and 47 aircraft downed by British missiles. The two states later normalised their relations in 1989, several years after the election of a new Argentinian government, although the matter of the disputed islands remains unresolved to this day.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

france

falkland islands

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

uk, france, falklands war, falkland islands, argentina