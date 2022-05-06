https://sputniknews.com/20220506/finland-sends-more-military-gear-to-aid-ukraine-1095304080.html
Finland Sends More Military Gear to Aid Ukraine
Finland Sends More Military Gear to Aid Ukraine
The exact nature of the Finnish aid will remain undisclosed in a bid to ensure its safe delivery, as Russia has called Western arms deliveries to Ukraine a... 06.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-06T07:53+0000
2022-05-06T07:53+0000
2022-05-06T07:53+0000
situation in ukraine
ukraine
finland
russia
scandinavia
weapons
arms
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102481/35/1024813508_0:0:1013:569_1920x0_80_0_0_11adb94c3ef22aac3ef505a387319bdb.jpg
Finland will send additional materiel assistance to Ukraine, the Nordic country's Defence Ministry has announced via a press release.The exact details of the content, delivery method and schedule of Finland's materiel aid remain classified in order to ensure that it safely reaches its destination, the ministry stated.Authorities have confirmed, however, that the additional aid has taken into account both the needs of Ukraine and the current resources of the Finnish Defence Forces. Ukraine has repeatedly requested more assistance from both the European Union and NATO member states.Earlier this spring, Finland already sent 2,500 assault rifles, 150,000 cartridges for attack rifles, 1,500 single-shot anti-tank weapons and 70,000 combat ration packages to Ukraine as material aid, pledging further undisclosed assistance.Commenting on Western arms deliveries to Ukraine, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has described them as “pouring oil on the fire”. He also warned that NATO is “in essence at war” with Moscow, adding that the shipments to Kiev would be a “legitimate target” for Russian forces.Earlier this week, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu confirmed that the Russian military would consider NATO transport carrying weapons in Ukraine as targets to be destroyed.Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February, with the idea to “demilitarise and de-Nazify” the country, after Kiev intensified its eight-year-long war against the Russian-speaking breakaway republics of the Donbass region. Since the start of the conflict, Ukraine has received ballooning arms deliveries from across the Western world, ranging from its immediate neighbours such as Poland to distant nations like Australia and Canada and including heavy arms. Among others, Germany caved in to pressure from abroad and within and announced it would send tanks to Ukraine in a major U-turn by its Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
https://sputniknews.com/20220325/finland-to-send-additional-materiel-to-ukraine-amid-russias-special-op-1094172289.html
ukraine
finland
scandinavia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102481/35/1024813508_0:0:1013:759_1920x0_80_0_0_1143a58c42053cf36ccd77c7586d28fe.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukraine, finland, russia, scandinavia, weapons, arms
Finland Sends More Military Gear to Aid Ukraine
The exact nature of the Finnish aid will remain undisclosed in a bid to ensure its safe delivery, as Russia has called Western arms deliveries to Ukraine a legitimate target and successfully destroyed related depots in several parts of the country.
Finland will send additional materiel assistance to Ukraine, the Nordic country's Defence Ministry has announced via a press release.
The exact details of the content, delivery method and schedule of Finland's materiel aid remain classified in order to ensure that it safely reaches its destination, the ministry stated.
Authorities have confirmed, however, that the additional aid has taken into account both the needs of Ukraine and the current resources of the Finnish Defence Forces. Ukraine has repeatedly requested more assistance from both the European Union and NATO member states.
“Finland has supported Ukraine in many ways, including with defence materiel. Ukraine is in great need of additional assistance. We will increase the amount of defence materiel assistance we send to Ukraine,” Defence Minister Antti Kaikkonen said in the press release announcing the decision.
Earlier this spring, Finland already sent 2,500 assault rifles, 150,000 cartridges for attack rifles, 1,500 single-shot anti-tank weapons and 70,000 combat ration packages to Ukraine as material aid, pledging further undisclosed assistance.
Commenting on Western arms deliveries to Ukraine, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has described them as “pouring oil on the fire”. He also warned that NATO is “in essence at war” with Moscow, adding that the shipments to Kiev would be a “legitimate target” for Russian forces.
Earlier this week, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu confirmed that the Russian military would consider NATO transport carrying weapons in Ukraine as targets to be destroyed.
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February, with the idea to “demilitarise and de-Nazify” the country, after Kiev intensified its eight-year-long war against the Russian-speaking breakaway republics of the Donbass region. Since the start of the conflict, Ukraine has received ballooning arms deliveries from across the Western world, ranging from its immediate neighbours such as Poland to distant nations like Australia and Canada and including heavy arms. Among others, Germany caved in to pressure from abroad and within and announced it would send tanks to Ukraine in a major U-turn by its Chancellor Olaf Scholz.