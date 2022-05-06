https://sputniknews.com/20220506/finland-sends-more-military-gear-to-aid-ukraine-1095304080.html

Finland Sends More Military Gear to Aid Ukraine

Finland Sends More Military Gear to Aid Ukraine

The exact nature of the Finnish aid will remain undisclosed in a bid to ensure its safe delivery, as Russia has called Western arms deliveries to Ukraine a... 06.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-06T07:53+0000

2022-05-06T07:53+0000

2022-05-06T07:53+0000

situation in ukraine

ukraine

finland

russia

scandinavia

weapons

arms

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102481/35/1024813508_0:0:1013:569_1920x0_80_0_0_11adb94c3ef22aac3ef505a387319bdb.jpg

Finland will send additional materiel assistance to Ukraine, the Nordic country's Defence Ministry has announced via a press release.The exact details of the content, delivery method and schedule of Finland's materiel aid remain classified in order to ensure that it safely reaches its destination, the ministry stated.Authorities have confirmed, however, that the additional aid has taken into account both the needs of Ukraine and the current resources of the Finnish Defence Forces. Ukraine has repeatedly requested more assistance from both the European Union and NATO member states.Earlier this spring, Finland already sent 2,500 assault rifles, 150,000 cartridges for attack rifles, 1,500 single-shot anti-tank weapons and 70,000 combat ration packages to Ukraine as material aid, pledging further undisclosed assistance.Commenting on Western arms deliveries to Ukraine, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has described them as “pouring oil on the fire”. He also warned that NATO is “in essence at war” with Moscow, adding that the shipments to Kiev would be a “legitimate target” for Russian forces.Earlier this week, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu confirmed that the Russian military would consider NATO transport carrying weapons in Ukraine as targets to be destroyed.Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February, with the idea to “demilitarise and de-Nazify” the country, after Kiev intensified its eight-year-long war against the Russian-speaking breakaway republics of the Donbass region. Since the start of the conflict, Ukraine has received ballooning arms deliveries from across the Western world, ranging from its immediate neighbours such as Poland to distant nations like Australia and Canada and including heavy arms. Among others, Germany caved in to pressure from abroad and within and announced it would send tanks to Ukraine in a major U-turn by its Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

https://sputniknews.com/20220325/finland-to-send-additional-materiel-to-ukraine-amid-russias-special-op-1094172289.html

ukraine

finland

scandinavia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Igor Kuznetsov

Igor Kuznetsov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Igor Kuznetsov

ukraine, finland, russia, scandinavia, weapons, arms