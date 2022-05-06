https://sputniknews.com/20220506/fda-restricts-use-of-johnson--johnsons-covid-vaccine-in-us-citing-blood-clot-risk-1095301870.html
FDA Restricts Use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID Vaccine in US, Citing Blood Clot Risk
FDA Restricts Use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID Vaccine in US, Citing Blood Clot Risk
The Janssen vaccine, produced by the company, was authorised for emergency use in February 2021. However, just a few months after that, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended a pause in administering the vaccine due to several cases of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS).
After updating the risk assessment, he US authorities strictly limited the use of the Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus shot in order to prevent blood clot cases.
The Food and Drug Administration announced that the vaccine should only be given to adults who cannot receive a different one, or specifically request the drug.
"We recognise that the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine still has a role in the current pandemic response in the United States and across the global community. Our action reflects our updated analysis of the risk of TTS [thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome] following administration of this vaccine and limits the use of the vaccine to certain individuals," said Peter Marks, M.D., Ph.D., director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.
He added that the agency will continue monitoring the drug and "occurrence of TTS following its administration". According to the medical authorities, a total of 60 people developed TTS after receiving the Johnson & Johnson shot, and nine of them died.
The company has not commented on the decision so far.
Previously, the officials also recommended using vaccines produced by either Pfizer or Moderna
.