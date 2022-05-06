https://sputniknews.com/20220506/fda-restricts-use-of-johnson--johnsons-covid-vaccine-in-us-citing-blood-clot-risk-1095301870.html

FDA Restricts Use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID Vaccine in US, Citing Blood Clot Risk

The Janssen vaccine, produced by the company, was authorised for emergency use in February 2021. However, just a few months after that, the Centers for Disease... 06.05.2022, Sputnik International

After updating the risk assessment, he US authorities strictly limited the use of the Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus shot in order to prevent blood clot cases. The Food and Drug Administration announced that the vaccine should only be given to adults who cannot receive a different one, or specifically request the drug.He added that the agency will continue monitoring the drug and "occurrence of TTS following its administration". According to the medical authorities, a total of 60 people developed TTS after receiving the Johnson & Johnson shot, and nine of them died.The company has not commented on the decision so far.Previously, the officials also recommended using vaccines produced by either Pfizer or Moderna.

