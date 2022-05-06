https://sputniknews.com/20220506/europe-contemplates-its-own-destruction-in-sanctioning-russian-fuel-1095291470.html
Europe Contemplates Its Own Destruction in Sanctioning Russian Fuel
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan talk about why America needs to increase its domestic product before it alienates the world, Western leaders admitting that they’re waging a proxy war with Russia, and the technician who revealed Hunter’s laptop to the world suing those who accused him of being a Russian asset.
Guests:Steve Gill - Former U.S. Trade Rep. | Biden Continues to Alienate Crucial Trade PartnersNebojsa Malic - Journalist | The West Finally Admits to Waging Proxy War on RussiaTyler Nixon - Counselor at Law | Hunter Laptop Whistleblower Sues Media for DefamationIn the first hour, Steve Gill joined the show to talk about the economic consequences of sanctioning Russian oil and gas, China aggressively expanding in South America and Africa as the US retreats, and why America needs to increase its domestic production before it alienates the world.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Nebojsa Malic for a discussion on Russian troops entering a major Ukrainian holdout in Mariupol, the Western media reporting Ukrainian propaganda as truth, and Western leaders admitting that they’re waging a proxy war on Russia.In the third hour, Tyler Nixon joined the conversation to talk about the FBI revealing that they spied on over 3 million Americans electronically without a warrant, and the technician who revealed Hunter’s laptop to the world suing those who accused him of being a Russian asset.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Steve Gill - Former U.S. Trade Rep. | Biden Continues to Alienate Crucial Trade Partners
Nebojsa Malic - Journalist | The West Finally Admits to Waging Proxy War on Russia
Tyler Nixon - Counselor at Law | Hunter Laptop Whistleblower Sues Media for Defamation
In the first hour, Steve Gill joined the show to talk about the economic consequences of sanctioning Russian oil and gas, China aggressively expanding in South America and Africa as the US retreats, and why America needs to increase its domestic production before it alienates the world.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Nebojsa Malic for a discussion on Russian troops entering a major Ukrainian holdout in Mariupol, the Western media reporting Ukrainian propaganda as truth, and Western leaders admitting that they’re waging a proxy war on Russia.
In the third hour, Tyler Nixon joined the conversation to talk about the FBI revealing that they spied on over 3 million Americans electronically without a warrant, and the technician who revealed Hunter’s laptop to the world suing those who accused him of being a Russian asset.
The views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.