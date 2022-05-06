https://sputniknews.com/20220506/cdc-says-investigating-world-hepatitis-outbreak-among-children-that-killed-5-americans-1095322503.html

CDC Says Investigating World Hepatitis Outbreak Among Children That Killed 5 Americans

CDC Says Investigating World Hepatitis Outbreak Among Children That Killed 5 Americans

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday said it is investigating an outbreak of hepatitis among children in... 06.05.2022, Sputnik International

There have been 109 total cases reported in the United States so far, starting with an initial outbreak of nine cases in young children by Alabama officials in the autumn, according to the CDC. Roughly 90% of those impacted have been hospitalized, with 14% requiring a liver transplant.More than 200 cases have been reported from 20 countries, the World Health Organization said this week. While the CDC has not recorded a significant rise in severe hepatitis cases among children in the US, authorities in the United Kingdom noted a significant increase in cases, first alerting the world to the outbreak.Scientists said they believe an adenovirus might be linked to the outbreak, considering that approximately half of the children had tested positive for it. While adenovirus is not known to cause severe hepatitis in healthy children, it is linked to the illness in children with weakened immune systems.However, other causes are also being investigated by public health officials around the world.Hepatitis, which results in inflammation of the liver, is characterized by symptoms including yellowing of the skin, vomiting, and dark urine. Parents are encouraged to contact their healthcare providers if they have any concerns, Butler added.The CDC is investigating cases in the US states of Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, New York, Texas, Washington and the territory of Puerto Rico.

