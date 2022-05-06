International
Boeing Headquarters Leaving Chicago for US Capital Area
Boeing Headquarters Leaving Chicago for US Capital Area
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Boeing is moving its headquarters from Chicago to its campus near the US capital in order to be closer to global customers and...
"Boeing announced today that its Arlington, Virginia campus just outside Washington, DC will serve as the company's global headquarters," the company said on Thursday.Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun said the company is excited to build its foundation in Northern Virginia.Boeing's aerospace and defense employees in Arlington support various corporate functions and specialize in advanced airplane development and autonomous systems, the release said.The company said it will also establish a research and technology hub in Virginia to attract engineering and technical capabilities.Boeing's global headquarters has been located in Chicago since 2001 after moving from its original location in Seattle.Boeing and other major US defense contractors, including Lockheed Martin, recently met with US defense officials at the Pentagon to discuss their ability to provide weapons and equipment to Ukraine if the conflict continues for a long period.
Boeing Headquarters Leaving Chicago for US Capital Area

00:05 GMT 06.05.2022
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Boeing is moving its headquarters from Chicago to its campus near the US capital in order to be closer to global customers and stakeholders, the company said in a statement.
"Boeing announced today that its Arlington, Virginia campus just outside Washington, DC will serve as the company's global headquarters," the company said on Thursday.
Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun said the company is excited to build its foundation in Northern Virginia.
"The region makes strategic sense for our global headquarters given its proximity to our customers and stakeholders, and its access to world-class engineering and technical talent," Calhoun was quoted as saying in the statement.
Boeing's aerospace and defense employees in Arlington support various corporate functions and specialize in advanced airplane development and autonomous systems, the release said.
The company said it will also establish a research and technology hub in Virginia to attract engineering and technical capabilities.
Boeing's global headquarters has been located in Chicago since 2001 after moving from its original location in Seattle.
Boeing and other major US defense contractors, including Lockheed Martin, recently met with US defense officials at the Pentagon to discuss their ability to provide weapons and equipment to Ukraine if the conflict continues for a long period.
