Berlin Building Where Ria Novosti Reporters Live Attacked - VIDEO

BERLIN (Sputnik) - A building in Berlin where reporters of RIA Novosti lived was attacked on Friday, a Sputnik correspondent reported, adding that one window... 06.05.2022, Sputnik International

A bottle was thrown at the window at 14:30 GMT, and residents of the house found wire cans 50 minutes later. The police told people to evacuate from the building when they arrived at the scene.

