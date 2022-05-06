International
Berlin Building Where Ria Novosti Reporters Live Attacked - VIDEO
Berlin Building Where Ria Novosti Reporters Live Attacked - VIDEO
BERLIN (Sputnik) - A building in Berlin where reporters of RIA Novosti lived was attacked on Friday, a Sputnik correspondent reported, adding that one window...
A bottle was thrown at the window at 14:30 GMT, and residents of the house found wire cans 50 minutes later. The police told people to evacuate from the building when they arrived at the scene.
Berlin Building Where Ria Novosti Reporters Live Attacked - VIDEO

16:18 GMT 06.05.2022 (Updated: 16:21 GMT 06.05.2022)
BERLIN (Sputnik) - A building in Berlin where reporters of RIA Novosti lived was attacked on Friday, a Sputnik correspondent reported, adding that one window was broken.
A bottle was thrown at the window at 14:30 GMT, and residents of the house found wire cans 50 minutes later. The police told people to evacuate from the building when they arrived at the scene.
