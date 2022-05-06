https://sputniknews.com/20220506/berlin-building-where-ria-novosti-reporters-live-attacked---video-1095317033.html
Berlin Building Where Ria Novosti Reporters Live Attacked - VIDEO
BERLIN (Sputnik) - A building in Berlin where reporters of RIA Novosti lived was attacked on Friday, a Sputnik correspondent reported, adding that one window was broken.
russia
germany
berlin
journalists
ria novosti
A bottle was thrown at the window at 14:30 GMT, and residents of the house found wire cans 50 minutes later. The police told people to evacuate from the building when they arrived at the scene.
16:18 GMT 06.05.2022 (Updated: 16:21 GMT 06.05.2022)
A bottle was thrown at the window at 14:30 GMT, and residents of the house found wire cans 50 minutes later. The police told people to evacuate from the building when they arrived at the scene.
A bottle was thrown at the window at 14:30 GMT, and residents of the house found wire cans 50 minutes later. The police told people to evacuate from the building when they arrived at the scene.