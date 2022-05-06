International
Belarus Court Sentences Russian Citizen Sapega to 6 Years in Prison
Belarus Court Sentences Russian Citizen Sapega to 6 Years in Prison
belarus
russia
belarus, russia

Belarus Court Sentences Russian Citizen Sapega to 6 Years in Prison

08:28 GMT 06.05.2022 (Updated: 08:34 GMT 06.05.2022)
© Photo : Sofia Sapega/ Instagram
© Photo : Sofia Sapega/ Instagram
