World War Taking Place at Economic Level - Russian Envoy to UN

World War Taking Place at Economic Level - Russian Envoy to UN

Judging by the speed with which the economic war against Russia was unleashed, the West has been preparing for it for a long time, Nebenzia said on Thursday.The Russian envoy noted there are people and countries that have long dreamed of transforming Ukraine into a bridgehead for a battle with Russia and they have done everything possible to achieve this goal ever since Ukraine became independent 30 years ago.Nebenzia emphasized that Russia never had and does not have now any illusions about the plans by the West to make Ukraine a member of NATO as they set aside without consideration Russia's proposals and suggestions regarding Europe's security architecture.On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk requested help in defending themselves from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only. In response, Western nations imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia.

