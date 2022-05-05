World War Taking Place at Economic Level - Russian Envoy to UN

International
23:48 GMT 05.05.2022 (Updated: 23:51 GMT 05.05.2022)
© AP Photo / Seth WenigRussian ambassador to the United Nations Nebenzia Vassily speaks during a Holocaust memorial event at U.N. headquarters, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.
Russian ambassador to the United Nations Nebenzia Vassily speaks during a Holocaust memorial event at U.N. headquarters, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.05.2022
© AP Photo / Seth Wenig
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Russian envoy to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said during a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine that a world war is currently taking place at an economic level in light of the measures taken against Russia in response to its special military operation in Ukraine.
Judging by the speed with which the economic war against Russia was unleashed, the West has been preparing for it for a long time, Nebenzia said on Thursday.
“This is not a war in Ukraine, contrary to what you say, this is a proxy war of the collective West against the Russian Federation. It is as if you were eagerly awaiting this moment to unleash repression against Russia. And if we were to talk about world war then, without a doubt, it is being waged at the economic level today,” Nebenzia said.
The Russian envoy noted there are people and countries that have long dreamed of transforming Ukraine into a bridgehead for a battle with Russia and they have done everything possible to achieve this goal ever since Ukraine became independent 30 years ago.
FGM-148 Javelin - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.04.2022
Biden Requesting $33 Billion in Military Aid for Kiev as US & EU Facing Stagflation, Observers Say
29 April, 20:02 GMT
Nebenzia emphasized that Russia never had and does not have now any illusions about the plans by the West to make Ukraine a member of NATO as they set aside without consideration Russia's proposals and suggestions regarding Europe's security architecture.
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk requested help in defending themselves from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only. In response, Western nations imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia.
