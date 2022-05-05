https://sputniknews.com/20220505/why-democrats-are-celebrating-the-death-of-roe-v-wade-1095264930.html

Why Democrats Are Celebrating the Death of Roe v. Wade

Why Democrats Are Celebrating the Death of Roe v. Wade

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan talk about Hungary breaking with the EU by refusing to ban Russian fuel imports, what... 05.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-05T10:02+0000

2022-05-05T10:02+0000

2022-05-05T10:02+0000

us

fault lines

ukraine

hungary

abortion

inflation

economy

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/04/1095264904_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_dac0e422b1f39c2adcbe829b4d9a7411.png

Why Democrats Are Celebrating the Death of Roe v. Wade On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan talk about Hungary breaking with the EU by refusing to ban Russian fuel imports, what Democrats’ options are for codifying Roe v. Wade before midterm elections, and the novel solution for inflation that the Fed refuses to consider.

Guests:Mark Sleboda - International Security Analyst | Zelensky Desperately Clings Onto Power as Defeat LoomsDan Lazare - Journalist | Why Democrats Are Celebrating the Death of Roe v. WadeScottie Nell Hughes - Political Commentator | Why Democrats Are Celebrating the Death of Roe v. WadeRichard Wolff - Professor of Economics | The Novel Solution for Inflation the Fed Refuses to ConsiderIn the first hour, Mark Sleboda joined the show to talk about Zelensky looking to kill as many Russians as possible even if it means sacrificing his own troops, Hungary breaking with the EU by refusing to ban Russian fuel imports, and the outrage in Israel over Lavrov’s observation that Hitler had Jewish heritage.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Dan Lazare and Scottie Nell Hughes for a discussion on what Democrats’ options are for codifying abortion law before the midterm elections, whether the Constitution is an outdated article for protecting women’s rights, and the implications of the Supreme Court’s first leak in modern history.In the third hour, Professor Richard Wolff joined the conversation to talk about President Nixon’s novel solution for inflation that the Fed refuses to consider, why raising interest rates is used to combat inflation, and the problems Joe Biden faces if he decides to keep his promise to relieve student loan debt.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

ukraine

hungary

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

us, fault lines, ukraine, hungary, abortion, inflation, economy, аудио, radio