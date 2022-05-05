https://sputniknews.com/20220505/why-democrats-are-celebrating-the-death-of-roe-v-wade-1095264930.html
Why Democrats Are Celebrating the Death of Roe v. Wade
Why Democrats Are Celebrating the Death of Roe v. Wade
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan talk about Hungary breaking with the EU by refusing to ban Russian fuel imports, what Democrats’ options are for codifying Roe v. Wade before midterm elections, and the novel solution for inflation that the Fed refuses to consider.
Guests:Mark Sleboda - International Security Analyst | Zelensky Desperately Clings Onto Power as Defeat LoomsDan Lazare - Journalist | Why Democrats Are Celebrating the Death of Roe v. WadeScottie Nell Hughes - Political Commentator | Why Democrats Are Celebrating the Death of Roe v. WadeRichard Wolff - Professor of Economics | The Novel Solution for Inflation the Fed Refuses to ConsiderIn the first hour, Mark Sleboda joined the show to talk about Zelensky looking to kill as many Russians as possible even if it means sacrificing his own troops, Hungary breaking with the EU by refusing to ban Russian fuel imports, and the outrage in Israel over Lavrov’s observation that Hitler had Jewish heritage.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Dan Lazare and Scottie Nell Hughes for a discussion on what Democrats’ options are for codifying abortion law before the midterm elections, whether the Constitution is an outdated article for protecting women’s rights, and the implications of the Supreme Court’s first leak in modern history.In the third hour, Professor Richard Wolff joined the conversation to talk about President Nixon’s novel solution for inflation that the Fed refuses to consider, why raising interest rates is used to combat inflation, and the problems Joe Biden faces if he decides to keep his promise to relieve student loan debt.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Mark Sleboda - International Security Analyst | Zelensky Desperately Clings Onto Power as Defeat Looms
Dan Lazare - Journalist | Why Democrats Are Celebrating the Death of Roe v. Wade
Scottie Nell Hughes - Political Commentator | Why Democrats Are Celebrating the Death of Roe v. Wade
Richard Wolff - Professor of Economics | The Novel Solution for Inflation the Fed Refuses to Consider
In the first hour, Mark Sleboda joined the show to talk about Zelensky looking to kill as many Russians as possible even if it means sacrificing his own troops, Hungary breaking with the EU by refusing to ban Russian fuel imports, and the outrage in Israel over Lavrov’s observation that Hitler had Jewish heritage.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Dan Lazare and Scottie Nell Hughes for a discussion on what Democrats’ options are for codifying abortion law before the midterm elections, whether the Constitution is an outdated article for protecting women’s rights, and the implications of the Supreme Court’s first leak in modern history.
In the third hour, Professor Richard Wolff joined the conversation to talk about President Nixon’s novel solution for inflation that the Fed refuses to consider, why raising interest rates is used to combat inflation, and the problems Joe Biden faces if he decides to keep his promise to relieve student loan debt.
