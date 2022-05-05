Over the past day, Russian forces eliminated at least three Ukrainian warplanes and 14 drones. In total, since the beginning of the op, Russian forces have... 05.05.2022, Sputnik International

WATCH: Russian Ka-52 Helicopters Eliminate Ukrainian Armoured Vehicles

© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov Go to the photo bank Ka-52 Alligator attack helicopter (File) © Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the photo bank

Subscribe

Over the past day, Russian forces eliminated at least three Ukrainian warplanes and 14 drones. In total, since the beginning of the op, Russian forces have destroyed 149 Ukrainian warplanes, 726 drones, 2,834 tanks and other armoured vehicles, and 325 rocket launchers, according to Russia's MoD.