https://sputniknews.com/20220505/watch-russian-ka-52-helicopters-eliminate-ukrainian-armoured-vehicles-1095282126.html
WATCH: Russian Ka-52 Helicopters Eliminate Ukrainian Armoured Vehicles
WATCH: Russian Ka-52 Helicopters Eliminate Ukrainian Armoured Vehicles
Over the past day, Russian forces eliminated at least three Ukrainian warplanes and 14 drones. In total, since the beginning of the op, Russian forces have... 05.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-05T08:44+0000
2022-05-05T08:44+0000
2022-05-05T08:44+0000
russia
ka-52
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105585/27/1055852789_0:80:2470:1469_1920x0_80_0_0_279086bc8b36c2634af59a1e64f86df3.jpg
The Russian defence ministry published a video showing Ka-52 Russian attack helicopters targeting Ukrainian command post and destroying armoured vehicles.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105585/27/1055852789_203:0:2267:1548_1920x0_80_0_0_bf12462cd8dd5140cc030f6aa549cde6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, ka-52, ukraine
WATCH: Russian Ka-52 Helicopters Eliminate Ukrainian Armoured Vehicles
Over the past day, Russian forces eliminated at least three Ukrainian warplanes and 14 drones. In total, since the beginning of the op, Russian forces have destroyed 149 Ukrainian warplanes, 726 drones, 2,834 tanks and other armoured vehicles, and 325 rocket launchers, according to Russia's MoD.
The Russian defence ministry published a video showing Ka-52 Russian attack helicopters targeting Ukrainian command post and destroying armoured vehicles.
"Military aviation delivered strikes with guided missiles at the identified command post and stronghold of the Ukrainian armed forces. As a result, the command post of the Ukrainian nationalist unit and several armoured vehicles were destroyed", the MoD said.