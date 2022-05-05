https://sputniknews.com/20220505/venezuela-to-hold-first-immortal-regiment-parade-in-caracas-on-7-may-russian-ambassador-says-1095312576.html

Venezuela to Hold First Immortal Regiment Parade in Caracas on 7 May, Russian Ambassador Says

BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - The first Immortal Regiment march will be held in Caracas on 7 May, with both Russian expats and Venezuelan officials attending the... 05.05.2022

latin america

russia

venezuela

caracas

immortal regiment march

immortal regiment

The diplomat said that Venezuela is "no stranger to the fight against fascism," noting that the country is supportive of the initiative to organize this event.As part of the commemoration event, Venezuelan leading TV channel VTV will air Russian and Soviet war movies and in mid-May the "Garden of Memory" event is expected to be held both in Caracas and in several regions of Venezuela.The Immortal Regiment march is held annually to pay tribute to those fallen in the Second World War. It started as an initiative of journalists from the Russian city of Tomsk and was first held there on 9 May 2012. In 2013 the event was celebrated nationwide, subsequently spilling over to other countries.

venezuela

caracas

2022

News

latin america, russia, venezuela, caracas, immortal regiment march, immortal regiment