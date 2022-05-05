International
https://sputniknews.com/20220505/venezuela-to-hold-first-immortal-regiment-parade-in-caracas-on-7-may-russian-ambassador-says-1095312576.html
Venezuela to Hold First Immortal Regiment Parade in Caracas on 7 May, Russian Ambassador Says
Venezuela to Hold First Immortal Regiment Parade in Caracas on 7 May, Russian Ambassador Says
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - The first Immortal Regiment march will be held in Caracas on 7 May, with both Russian expats and Venezuelan officials attending the... 05.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-05T19:27+0000
2022-05-06T12:27+0000
latin america
russia
venezuela
caracas
immortal regiment march
immortal regiment
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102193/39/1021933952_0:346:3027:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b8a3051b13008415659046f2d3877f79.jpg
The diplomat said that Venezuela is "no stranger to the fight against fascism," noting that the country is supportive of the initiative to organize this event.As part of the commemoration event, Venezuelan leading TV channel VTV will air Russian and Soviet war movies and in mid-May the "Garden of Memory" event is expected to be held both in Caracas and in several regions of Venezuela.The Immortal Regiment march is held annually to pay tribute to those fallen in the Second World War. It started as an initiative of journalists from the Russian city of Tomsk and was first held there on 9 May 2012. In 2013 the event was celebrated nationwide, subsequently spilling over to other countries.
venezuela
caracas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102193/39/1021933952_147:0:2878:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_90ace648e3e3a32c233eefe3a92a1d4f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
latin america, russia, venezuela, caracas, immortal regiment march, immortal regiment

Venezuela to Hold First Immortal Regiment Parade in Caracas on 7 May, Russian Ambassador Says

19:27 GMT 05.05.2022 (Updated: 12:27 GMT 06.05.2022)
© Sputnik / Host photo agency / Go to the photo bankMarch of Immortal Regiment Moscow regional patriotic public organization on Red Square
March of Immortal Regiment Moscow regional patriotic public organization on Red Square - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.05.2022
© Sputnik / Host photo agency
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
US
India
Global
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - The first Immortal Regiment march will be held in Caracas on 7 May, with both Russian expats and Venezuelan officials attending the event, Russian ambassador Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov told Sputnik on Thursday.

"On 7 May, the first Immortal Regiment will take place in Caracas and will be attended by Russian compatriots, members of the 'RedVenRus' alumni network of Russian and Soviet graduates, as well as representatives of the Venezuelan authorities, activists of youth organisations and anti-fascist movements. A concert of patriotic songs will follow the march", Melik-Bagdasarov said.

The diplomat said that Venezuela is "no stranger to the fight against fascism," noting that the country is supportive of the initiative to organize this event.
As part of the commemoration event, Venezuelan leading TV channel VTV will air Russian and Soviet war movies and in mid-May the "Garden of Memory" event is expected to be held both in Caracas and in several regions of Venezuela.
The Immortal Regiment march is held annually to pay tribute to those fallen in the Second World War. It started as an initiative of journalists from the Russian city of Tomsk and was first held there on 9 May 2012. In 2013 the event was celebrated nationwide, subsequently spilling over to other countries.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала