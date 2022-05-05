https://sputniknews.com/20220505/us-waives-russia-sanctions-on-overflight-payments-emergency-landings-1095291125.html
US Waives Russia Sanctions on Overflight Payments, Emergency Landings
US Waives Russia Sanctions on Overflight Payments, Emergency Landings
05.05.2022
US Waives Russia Sanctions on Overflight Payments, Emergency Landings
14:36 GMT 05.05.2022 (Updated: 14:43 GMT 05.05.2022)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has waived sanctions imposed on Russia regarding overflight payments, emergency landings and air ambulance services, the Treasury Department said in a statement on Thursday.
"Authorizing Overflight Payments, Emergency Landings, and Air Ambulance Services (a) Except as provided in paragraph (c) of this general license, all transactions ordinarily incident and necessary to the receipt of, and payment of charges for, services rendered in connection with overflights of the Russian Federation or emergency landings in the Russian Federation by aircraft registered in the United States or owned or controlled by, or chartered to, US persons that are prohibited by the Russian Harmful Foreign Activities Sanctions Regulations, 31 CFR part 587 (RuHSR), are authorized.," the statement said.
The United States will also allow wind-down transactions with Russia's Sberbank subsidiaries in Kazakhstan and Europe through July 12.
"Authorizing the Wind Down of Transactions Involving Joint Stock Company SB Sberbank Kazakhstan, Sberbank Europe AG, or Sberbank (Switzerland) AG (a) Except as provided in paragraph (b) of this general license, all transactions ordinarily incident and necessary to the wind down of transactions involving Joint Stock Company SB Sberbank Kazakhstan, Sberbank Europe AG, or Sberbank (Switzerland) AG (collectively, 'the blocked Sberbank subsidiaries'), or any entity in which the blocked Sberbank subsidiaries own, directly or indirectly, a 50 percent or greater interest, that are prohibited by Executive Order (E.O.) 14024 are authorized through 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time, July 12, 2022," the statement said.