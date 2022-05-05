International
https://sputniknews.com/20220505/us-waives-russia-sanctions-on-overflight-payments-emergency-landings-1095291125.html
14:36 GMT 05.05.2022 (Updated: 14:43 GMT 05.05.2022)
© AP Photo / Patrick SemanskyThis June 6, 2019, file photo shows the U.S. Treasury Department building at dusk in Washington. The U.S. Treasury has removed Vietnam and Switzerland from the list of nations labeled as currency manipulators, reversing a decision made by the Trump administration in December
This June 6, 2019, file photo shows the U.S. Treasury Department building at dusk in Washington. The U.S. Treasury has removed Vietnam and Switzerland from the list of nations labeled as currency manipulators, reversing a decision made by the Trump administration in December - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.05.2022
© AP Photo / Patrick Semansky
Multimedia
