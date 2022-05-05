https://sputniknews.com/20220505/us-preparing-strategy-to-move-away-from-russian-uranium-supplies-energy-secretary-says-1095295463.html

US Preparing Strategy to Move Away From Russian Uranium Supplies, Energy Secretary Says

US Preparing Strategy to Move Away From Russian Uranium Supplies, Energy Secretary Says

WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) – The United States is developing a strategy that would allow the country to move away from Russian uranium supplies amid the Ukraine... 05.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-05T19:01+0000

2022-05-05T19:01+0000

2022-05-05T19:01+0000

us

uranium

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/05/1095295438_0:39:3001:1727_1920x0_80_0_0_1bbb37afc63b6e744c247d2389eb1650.jpg

Uranium imports from Russia have so far been spared sanctions, unlike oil and gas, whose imports were banned by US President Joe Biden following the beginning of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine.On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help in defending themselves from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only. In response, Western nations have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign.

https://sputniknews.com/20220309/us-oil-import-ban-to-cause-russia-to-shift-toward-asian-non-western-markets---investor-1093722209.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, uranium, russia