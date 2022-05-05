https://sputniknews.com/20220505/us-judge-accepts-derek-chauvins-plea-deal-will-sentence-ex-cop-20-to-25-years-in-prison-1095276173.html

US Judge Accepts Derek Chauvin’s Plea Deal, Will Sentence Ex-Cop 20 to 25 Years in Prison

In December 2021, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pleaded guilty in the federal civil rights case of the State of Minnesota v. Derek Michael...

Judge Paul Magnuson, the Minnesota federal judge presiding over the criminal case in which Derek Chauvin, 46, was tried for violating the civil rights of George Floyd, has accepted his plea deal and will sentence him to 20 to 25 years in prison.Chauvin was first sentenced to prison in June of 2021 and faced up to life in prison on the federal count for violating Floyd’s rights. However, prosecutors said they would agree to 25 years if he signed a plea deal.Chauvin pleaded guilty in December to two violations of a federal civil rights statute, admitting for the first time that he deprived Floyd of his constitutional rights, resulting in both his injury and death.Chauvin would serve the new sentence concurrently with his 22.5-year sentence for his murder conviction in Minnesota court, which he is attempting to appeal.“The defendant held his left knee across Mr. Floyd’s neck, back, and shoulder, and his right knee on Mr. Floyd’s back and arm,” the plea agreement reads.“As Mr. Floyd lay on the ground, handcuffed and unresisting, the defendant kept his knees on Floyd’s neck and body, even after Mr. Floyd became unresponsive. This offense resulted in bodily injury to, and the death of George Floyd,” it adds.Chauvin held his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes, even as onlookers begged him to stop and even while Floyd begged for his mother. Floyd’s death triggered mass protests against police brutality and racism— particularly racism perpetrated against members of the Black community.

