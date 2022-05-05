https://sputniknews.com/20220505/us-embassy-in-havana-restarts-limited-immigrant-visa-processing-1095277383.html

US Embassy in Havana Restarts 'Limited' Immigrant Visa Processing

US Embassy in Havana Restarts 'Limited' Immigrant Visa Processing

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Embassy in Havana is starting to process a limited number of immigrant visas for Cubans, US Assistant Secretary for Western... 05.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-05T03:44+0000

2022-05-05T03:44+0000

2022-05-05T03:50+0000

us

cuba

us-cuba relations

caribbean sea

us embassy

visa

visa restrictions

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/05/1095277331_0:191:3201:1992_1920x0_80_0_0_789acde40977d53ce702cd44538166f9.jpg

The US embassy in Cuba reduced some services in 2017 over concerns of the so-called Havana syndrome attacks.Also on Wednesday, the AP reported that the embassy in Havana would only accept visa petitions from Cubans who are the parents of US citizens for the time being, under a category known as IR-5, and that the Biden administration will reportedly consider expanding the services to others in the future. Because of "the unique age, health, and mobility challenges for this category of applicants," the US government opted to process only visa requests from this group, according to the report.Any other applicants should apply for visas through the US Embassy in Guyana, as they have done since the Trump administration withdrew embassy personnel from Havana in 2018. Former President Donald Trump tightened sanctions against Cuba, including the suspension of remittance licenses, fines for foreign companies doing business in Cuba, airline restrictions, and penalties for oil tankers destined for the Caribbean island.

https://sputniknews.com/20220223/biden-renews-26-year-old-state-of-national-emergency-on-relations-with-cuba---white-house-1093310296.html

cuba

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, cuba, us-cuba relations, caribbean sea, us embassy, visa, visa restrictions