UAE Considers Diversification of Arms Sources, Strengthening of Defense Industry Necessary

UAE Considers Diversification of Arms Sources, Strengthening of Defense Industry Necessary

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Arab Emirates considers it necessary to diversify sources of weapons and strengthen the local defense industry due to recent...

middle east

uae

arms supplies

"The option of strengthening the local defense industry is no longer a luxury, but rather a strategic choice necessitated by the data that govern the global scene," Al Bowardi told the Emirates News Agency (WAM), adding that the emerged security challenges in the region and the world require the expansion of options for armament sources.The minister noted that the UAE "will not hesitate to take necessary measures to protect our national interests," and noted that the UAE military will continue contributing to regional and global security through international alliances intended to tackle terrorism and extremism.The minister noted that the UAE military is fully capable and ready to defend the country from a variety of threats and preserve its sovereignty, independence, security, and integrity. Moreover, he pointed out that the UAE has made significant progress in the development of the defense industry, reaching 25th place in the world.

