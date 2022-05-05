https://sputniknews.com/20220505/uae-considers-diversification-of-arms-sources-strengthening-of-defense-industry-necessary-1095298482.html
UAE Considers Diversification of Arms Sources, Strengthening of Defense Industry Necessary
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Arab Emirates considers it necessary to diversify sources of weapons and strengthen the local defense industry due to recent developments in the region and the world, UAE Minister of State for Defense Affairs Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi said Thursday.
"The option of strengthening the local defense industry is no longer a luxury, but rather a strategic choice necessitated by the data that govern the global scene," Al Bowardi told the Emirates News Agency (WAM), adding that the emerged security challenges in the region and the world require the expansion of options for armament sources.
The minister noted that the UAE "will not hesitate to take necessary measures to protect our national interests," and noted that the UAE military will continue contributing to regional
and global security through international alliances intended to tackle terrorism and extremism.
"There is no doubt that the geopolitical scene in the Middle East has been the most entangled and complex over the past five decades, which required keeping pace and preparation. This is what inspired the UAE leadership's keenness on building armed forces capable of defending the country with high efficiency, protecting its security, interests and gains, as well as supporting efforts to maintain regional and global security," Al Bowardi said.
The minister noted that the UAE military is fully capable and ready to defend the country from a variety of threats and preserve its sovereignty, independence, security, and integrity. Moreover, he pointed out that the UAE has made significant progress in the development of the defense industry, reaching 25th place in the world.