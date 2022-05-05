https://sputniknews.com/20220505/trump-says-maga-movement-saving-us-while-biden-criticisms-remain-divisive---reports-1095298818.html

Trump Says MAGA Movement Saving US While Biden Criticisms Remain 'Divisive' - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump said in an interview that his Make American Great Again (MAGA) movement is saving the United States

Earlier this week, Biden said Trump's MAGA supporters are the most extreme political organization that has existed in recent US history.MAGA is saving America, Trump said in an interview published by Fox News on Thursday, adding that the United States under the Biden administration is "going to Hell."Trump said Biden's criticism remains very divisive and slammed Democrats for spreading misinformation, pointing to the Russia collusion investigation that eventually proved the allegations in the case were wrong and there was collusion between the 2016 Trump campaign and the Russian government.Trump also said he disapproved of Biden's handling of the US economy, the disastrous US withdrawal from Afghanistan and his handling of the Ukraine crisis.

