Singer Ray J Publishes Screenshots to Prove Existence of Second Sextape Between Him, Kim Kardashian

Singer Ray J Publishes Screenshots to Prove Existence of Second Sextape Between Him, Kim Kardashian

Singer and entrepreneur Ray J, real name Ray Norwood, says he was inspired to speak out after ex Kim Kardashian claimed that he may be in possession of video... 05.05.2022

Ray J, 41, gave an exclusive interview to DailyMail Online in which he refuted claims made by ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian, 41, and presented evidence to support claims that a second sex tape of them does exist.In footage from the new Hulu show “The Kardashians,” Kim is seen sobbing as she uncases what she described as “all of the sex tape.”Kim was also overheard hypothesizing about what could possibly be on footage retrieved by Ray J and handed off to Kim’s ex-husband Kanye West. The bag drop-off was made to be a central moment in a recent episode.“I would hope you would wake up from it,” retorts her sister Khloe Kardashian.A source for Kim later told TMZ that it was simply meant to be a comedic moment in the show.However, text messages shared by Ray J showed that he was not laughing.“If you're upset about the dildo comment it was clearly a sarcastic joke and I was laughing when I said it,” Kim responded.Ray J asserted that he, Kim, and her mother, Kris Jenner, had a “deal and a partnership” since the tape was released by adult film company Vivid Entertainment in 2007.Ray J said that he is coming clean about everything and providing his side of the story because, as a father, “It kills my soul to think my daughter would have to go through life thinking her dad was something that he wasn't.”“For the remainder of my life, I'm going to live in my truth and not in the lie that's been created by Kris Jenner and Kim.”

