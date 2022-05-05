International
Singer Ray J Publishes Screenshots to Prove Existence of Second Sextape Between Him, Kim Kardashian
Ray J, 41, gave an exclusive interview to DailyMail Online in which he refuted claims made by ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian, 41, and presented evidence to support claims that a second sex tape of them does exist.In footage from the new Hulu show “The Kardashians,” Kim is seen sobbing as she uncases what she described as “all of the sex tape.”Kim was also overheard hypothesizing about what could possibly be on footage retrieved by Ray J and handed off to Kim’s ex-husband Kanye West. The bag drop-off was made to be a central moment in a recent episode.“I would hope you would wake up from it,” retorts her sister Khloe Kardashian.A source for Kim later told TMZ that it was simply meant to be a comedic moment in the show.However, text messages shared by Ray J showed that he was not laughing.“If you're upset about the dildo comment it was clearly a sarcastic joke and I was laughing when I said it,” Kim responded.Ray J asserted that he, Kim, and her mother, Kris Jenner, had a “deal and a partnership” since the tape was released by adult film company Vivid Entertainment in 2007.Ray J said that he is coming clean about everything and providing his side of the story because, as a father, “It kills my soul to think my daughter would have to go through life thinking her dad was something that he wasn't.”“For the remainder of my life, I'm going to live in my truth and not in the lie that's been created by Kris Jenner and Kim.”
01:50 GMT 05.05.2022 (Updated: 01:57 GMT 05.05.2022)
Singer and entrepreneur Ray J, real name Ray Norwood, says he was inspired to speak out after ex Kim Kardashian claimed that he may be in possession of video footage that showed him “sticking a dildo in my a**.” Ray J says the remarks, featured in “The Kardashians” on Hulu, painted him as a “rapist and dirty perv.”
Ray J, 41, gave an exclusive interview to DailyMail Online in which he refuted claims made by ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian, 41, and presented evidence to support claims that a second sex tape of them does exist.
“I've sat in the shadows for over 14 years allowing the Kardashians to use my name, to abuse my name, make billions of dollars over a decade-and-a-half talking about a topic I've never really spoken about,” Ray J told the British tabloid.
In footage from the new Hulu show “The Kardashians,” Kim is seen sobbing as she uncases what she described as “all of the sex tape.”
Kim was also overheard hypothesizing about what could possibly be on footage retrieved by Ray J and handed off to Kim’s ex-husband Kanye West. The bag drop-off was made to be a central moment in a recent episode.
“What if I was f**king sleeping and he stuck a dildo up my a**, I don’t know,” she says with a chuckle.
“I would hope you would wake up from it,” retorts her sister Khloe Kardashian.
A source for Kim later told TMZ that it was simply meant to be a comedic moment in the show.
However, text messages shared by Ray J showed that he was not laughing.
© Twitter/Parlé MagazineDirect messages sent between Kim Kardashian and Raymond Norwood.
Direct messages sent between Kim Kardashian and Raymond Norwood. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.05.2022
Direct messages sent between Kim Kardashian and Raymond Norwood.
© Twitter/Parlé Magazine
One image showed text in which he asserted that her comment makes him “look like a rapist and [a] dirty perv.”
“If you're upset about the dildo comment it was clearly a sarcastic joke and I was laughing when I said it,” Kim responded.
Ray J asserted that he, Kim, and her mother, Kris Jenner, had a “deal and a partnership” since the tape was released by adult film company Vivid Entertainment in 2007.
“I've never leaked anything. I have never leaked a sex tape in my life. It has never been a leak,” he asserted. “It's always been a deal and a partnership between Kris Jenner and Kim and me and we've always been partners since the beginning of this thing.”
Ray J said that he is coming clean about everything and providing his side of the story because, as a father, “It kills my soul to think my daughter would have to go through life thinking her dad was something that he wasn't.”
“For the remainder of my life, I'm going to live in my truth and not in the lie that's been created by Kris Jenner and Kim.”
