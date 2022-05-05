https://sputniknews.com/20220505/scientists-discover-potentially-game-changing-treatment-for-dupuytren-disease-1095291613.html

Scientists Discover Potentially Game-Changing Treatment for Dupuytren Disease

Scientists Discover Potentially Game-Changing Treatment for Dupuytren Disease

The disease affects patient’s hand, bending fingers firmly into the palm and deforming them. It was found to be more common in people of European descent. 05.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-05T15:38+0000

2022-05-05T15:38+0000

2022-05-05T15:38+0000

tech

treatment

disease

science

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/05/1095292260_115:0:1804:950_1920x0_80_0_0_302491201ad23082e544d8e75b19a294.jpg

Scientists have found a drug that could reverse Dupuytren's disease if applied during the early stages of the illness.The drug in question, Adalimumab, is used for treating rheumatoid arthritis, but a clinical trial conducted by scientists at Oxford’s Kennedy Institute of Rheumatology has proven its apparent effectiveness against Dupuytren's.The finger-bending condition named after the French surgeon Baron Dupuytren is dubbed "the Viking disease" as it mostly occurs in people of northern European ancestry, with men suffering more than women.The trial involved volunteers receiving one injection of Adalimumab every three months for a year. This led to a reduction in their lumps (which form due to immune cells in the hand driving the production of fibrotic scar tissue) for nine months after the final injection.In the event of the effect waving off, Nanchahal said it was possible for a patient to come back for another round of four injections.The new way to treat Dupuytren's could prevent amputations. Scientists are waiting to consult with the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency before implementing their findings in UK health centres.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

tech, treatment, disease, science