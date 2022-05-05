https://sputniknews.com/20220505/queen-elizabeth-to-miss-royal-garden-parties-this-year-1095287982.html

Queen Elizabeth to Miss Royal Garden Parties This Year

Queen Elizabeth to Miss Royal Garden Parties This Year

Queen Elizabeth will miss the royal garden party season, according to Buckingham Palace, as Her Majesty will be represented by other members of the royal family. The three parties at Buckingham Palace are expected to be held on 11, 18 and 25 May, while the Holyroodhouse party will be held on 29 June. All those events are held for guests in recognition of their deeds for communities across the country.The monarch has missed several public events since the beginning of this year. This includes the Royal Maundy service, which she skipped for the first time in 52 years; Prince Charles took her place at the ceremony.The Queen, who has recently celebrated her 96th birthday, has been struggling with mobility issues over the past few months, and underwent a long recovery from COVID, after she was diagnosed in March.

