https://sputniknews.com/20220505/poll-most-americans-do-not-care-about-musks-twitter-purchase-1095296319.html

Poll: Most Americans Do Not Care About Musk’s Twitter Purchase

Poll: Most Americans Do Not Care About Musk’s Twitter Purchase

The Twitter board accepted billionaire Elon Musk’s purchase of the social media platform on April 25. That announcement caused both condemnation and... 05.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-05T19:37+0000

2022-05-05T19:37+0000

2022-05-05T19:37+0000

elon musk

twitter

poll

us

americans

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/1c/1095114079_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1a9d74e4490833927e42841281d04c6a.jpg

Despite the pearl clutching from prominent Democrats, most Americans simply do not care about Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter.The indifference applies to all sides of the political spectrum. 59% of Democrats do not think the purchase matters much while 60% of Republicans think the same. Independents are even more indifferent, with 70% saying that Musk’s purchase does not matter much or at all.There is a political divide on the subject of if the purchase is a positive thing or not. Among Republicans, 64% said it was a good thing while only 15% said the purchase was bad. By contrast, only 26% of Democrats thought it was a good thing while 45% said it was bad. Independents were more split, with 37% thinking it was a good thing and 30% saying the purchase was a bad thing.The study was conducted from April 28 to May 1 and was a joint project between Beacon Research and Shaw & Company Research. It polled 1,003 registered voters who were selected at random and was conducted by calling participants through both cell phones and landlines.Elon Musk has called himself a free speech absolutist and has promised to bring more transparency to Twitter’s censorship policies and enable greater freedom of speech on the platform.A recent report by The Wall Street Journal suggests that Musk plans to make Twitter a publicly traded company again in a few years.

https://sputniknews.com/20220504/bill-gates-believes-elon-musk-could-make-misinformation-on-twitter-worse-1095264690.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

elon musk, twitter, poll, us, americans