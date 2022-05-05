https://sputniknews.com/20220505/poll-most-americans-do-not-care-about-musks-twitter-purchase-1095296319.html
Poll: Most Americans Do Not Care About Musk’s Twitter Purchase
https://sputniknews.com/20220504/bill-gates-believes-elon-musk-could-make-misinformation-on-twitter-worse-1095264690.html
Poll: Most Americans Do Not Care About Musk’s Twitter Purchase
The Twitter board accepted billionaire Elon Musk’s purchase of the social media platform on April 25. That announcement caused both condemnation and celebration on social and traditional media platforms. The $44 billion deal still needs to be approved by shareholders.
Despite the pearl clutching
from prominent Democrats, most Americans simply do not care about Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter.
A new poll released
Wednesday by Fox News shows that 62% of Americans say Musk’s purchase of Twitter either matters “not at all” or “not much.” In contrast, only 36% say that it matters “some” or “a great deal.”
The indifference applies to all sides of the political spectrum. 59% of Democrats do not think the purchase matters much while 60% of Republicans think the same. Independents are even more indifferent, with 70% saying that Musk’s purchase does not matter much or at all.
There is a political divide on the subject of if the purchase is a positive thing or not. Among Republicans, 64% said it was a good thing while only 15% said the purchase was bad. By contrast, only 26% of Democrats thought it was a good thing while 45% said it was bad. Independents were more split, with 37% thinking it was a good thing and 30% saying the purchase was a bad thing.
Overall, 44% of respondents said the purchase was a good thing, 30% said it was bad while “don’t care” and “unsure” got 13% each.
The study was conducted from April 28 to May 1 and was a joint project between Beacon Research and Shaw & Company Research. It polled 1,003 registered voters who were selected at random and was conducted by calling participants through both cell phones and landlines.
Elon Musk has called himself a free speech absolutist and has promised to bring more transparency to Twitter’s censorship policies and enable greater freedom of speech on the platform.
A recent report by The Wall Street Journal suggests that
Musk plans to make Twitter a publicly traded company again in a few years.