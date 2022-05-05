https://sputniknews.com/20220505/police-respond-to-shooting-reports-in-emory-university-area-of-georgias-atlanta-1095292996.html
Police Respond to Shooting Reports in Emory University Area of Georgia's Atlanta
On its Twitter account, Emory University said it does not have an active shooter on campus. 05.05.2022, Sputnik International
Police are responding to shooting reports at Druid Hills High School, with Emory University on alert for "possible armed subject on Emory Campus," the university tweeted on Thursday, urging everyone to take shelter.Around 11:45 a.m. local time, the university said it had an active shooter on campus, posting a clarification tweet some 20 minutes later, noting there was no active shooter but rather an alert for a possible armed subject.According to local media reports, Druid Hills High School was put on lockdown due to an "unsafe situation", but the lockdown was lifted later.There have been no official statements from the police, and it remains unclear whether anyone was hurt.
16:35 GMT 05.05.2022 (Updated: 16:42 GMT 05.05.2022)
Police are responding to shooting reports at Druid Hills High School, with Emory University on alert for "possible armed subject on Emory Campus," the university tweeted on Thursday, urging everyone to take shelter.
Around 11:45 a.m. local time, the university said it had an active shooter on campus, posting a clarification tweet some 20 minutes later, noting there was no active shooter but rather an alert for a possible armed subject.
According to local media reports
, Druid Hills High School was put on lockdown due to an "unsafe situation", but the lockdown was lifted later.
There have been no official statements from the police, and it remains unclear whether anyone was hurt.