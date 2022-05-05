https://sputniknews.com/20220505/pentagon-sending-mental-experts-to-combat-alaska-military-suicides-1095295329.html

Pentagon Sending Mental Experts to Combat Alaska Military Suicides

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Department of Defense is sending an emergency "surge" of doctors, psychiatrists, religious chaplains and other mental health experts...

"We are sending behavioral people," Wormuth said. "We will be doing a 100% mental health check of every soldier [stationed] in Alaska.Wormuth described the sending of the diverse group of mental health professionals as a "surge" and said their deployment in America's largest, most lightly populated and most northern state would last for six months.In 2021, at least 11 soldiers died by suicide in Alaska and another six deaths are still under investigation. In 2020, seven soldiers took their own lives; eight in 2019; and three in 2018, the military.com website said.

