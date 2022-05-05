https://sputniknews.com/20220505/morozov-art-collection-back-to-russian-national-museums-culture-minister-says-1095281328.html

Morozov Art Collection Back to Russian National Museums, Culture Minister Says

Morozov Art Collection Back to Russian National Museums, Culture Minister Says

Morozov Art Collection Back to Russian National Museums, Culture Minister Says

2022-05-05T07:03+0000

2022-05-05T07:03+0000

2022-05-05T07:03+0000

russia

museum

art

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/16789/25/167892593_0:76:800:526_1920x0_80_0_0_ca07bcad7cc3ad0af90912c4328ff16e.jpg

"The Morozov Collection. Icons of Modern Art" exhibition, which ran in Paris from 22 September to 3 April, features 67 artworks from the Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts in Moscow, 33 paintings from the State Tretyakov Gallery, 65 exhibits from the State Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg, and two works of art from the State Russian Museum.The collection includes pieces by celebrated European artists such as Paul Gaugin, Vincent van Gogh, Henri Matisse and Pierre-Auguste Renoir, as well as such Russian artists as Natalia Goncharova, Kazimir Malevich, Ilya Repin and Valentin Serov. The Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris hosted the display.The Tretyakov gallery confirmed the receiving of the 33 artworks, saying that "all the paintings are now at the museum".

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, museum, art