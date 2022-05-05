International
Morozov Art Collection Back to Russian National Museums, Culture Minister Says
Morozov Art Collection Back to Russian National Museums, Culture Minister Says
Morozov Art Collection Back to Russian National Museums, Culture Minister Says
Morozov Art Collection Back to Russian National Museums, Culture Minister Says

07:03 GMT 05.05.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Morozov artwork collection, consisting of more than 160 exhibits, has returned to Russian state museums, Russian Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova said on Thursday.

"The Morozov Collection has returned to Russia. The exhibits are already delivered to the Russian state museums", Lyubimova said on Telegram.

"The Morozov Collection. Icons of Modern Art" exhibition, which ran in Paris from 22 September to 3 April, features 67 artworks from the Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts in Moscow, 33 paintings from the State Tretyakov Gallery, 65 exhibits from the State Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg, and two works of art from the State Russian Museum.
The collection includes pieces by celebrated European artists such as Paul Gaugin, Vincent van Gogh, Henri Matisse and Pierre-Auguste Renoir, as well as such Russian artists as Natalia Goncharova, Kazimir Malevich, Ilya Repin and Valentin Serov. The Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris hosted the display.

"The transportation of all paintings, graphic works and sculptures to Russia took nearly 20 days, with the last transport vehicles crossing the Russian border on 2 May", Lyubimova added.

The Tretyakov gallery confirmed the receiving of the 33 artworks, saying that "all the paintings are now at the museum".
