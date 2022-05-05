https://sputniknews.com/20220505/misinformation-nation-1095277619.html

Misinformation Nation

Misinformation Nation

Business magnate Elon Musk recently acquired tech giant Twitter to the tune of some $44 billion after weeks of back and forth reports driving the Twittersphere... 05.05.2022, Sputnik International

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates turned some heads Wednesday after he remarked that the recent acquisition of Twitter by Tesla founder Elon Musk may just spell Twitter's further decline into a misinformation hub.Speaking at the Wall Street Journal's CEO Council Summit, Gates told eventgoers that just because Musk has had success in other business ventures, it doesn't necessarily mean it will translate to the social media platform, which has hit several bumps in regards to misinformation.Latest reports surrounding Musk's Twitter project have detailed that he has sought the backing of financial investors who have also shelled out for his other companies. Although sources have not name-checked any firms, past backers include Sequoia Capital and Valor Equity Partners.

