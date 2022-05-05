LIVE UPDATES: Britons Go to Polls for Local Council Elections

The United Kingdom is holding local council elections, as Britons in Scotland, Wales and many parts of England are heading to the polls to vote for their representatives. At the same time, Northern Ireland will hold elections to its assembly.
The vote will be held from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time.
Previously, the polls suggested that the opposition Labour Party could gain over 800 council seats, claiming up to 3,500. This means they will have 39 percent of votes - while Tories are expected to gain around 24 percent, and the Lib Dems - around 15 percent.
