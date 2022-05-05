https://sputniknews.com/20220505/less-than-quarter-of-us-adults-rate-economy-as-even-somewhat-good---poll-1095276536.html

Less Than Quarter of US Adults Rate Economy as Even ‘Somewhat Good’ - Poll

Less Than Quarter of US Adults Rate Economy as Even ‘Somewhat Good’ - Poll

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Less than a quarter of US adults rate the economy as being even somewhat good amid increasing inflation, supply chain issues and... 05.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-05T03:05+0000

2022-05-05T03:05+0000

2022-05-05T03:05+0000

us

economy

joe biden

supply chain

inflation

interest rate

pandemic

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107956/05/1079560550_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_b7be92294931b475c95cc147292d8d02.jpg

A total of 23% of respondents rated economic conditions in the United States as even "somewhat good," down by 14 percentage points from December and down by over 30 percentage points since last April, the poll, released on Wednesday, said.Only 2% of those surveyed rated the economy as being in "very good" condition, according to the poll. Almost one-third of US adults, 30%, rated the current economic condition as "very poor," the poll also said.However, the poll also showed that US adults report hearing bad news about the economy at a nearly 4-to-1 ratio to good news.A majority of the surveyed US adults, 55%, reported that they believe President Joe Biden’s policies to have worsened economic conditions in the country, the poll said. Two-thirds of respondents said that they disapprove of Biden’s handling of the economy, the poll added.CNN said the last time the public's perception of the economy was this poor was in November 2011, when 18% called economic conditions good.The poll data come amid rising inflation in the US, caused largely by supply chain difficulties, attributed by the Biden administration in part to the situation in Ukraine and lingering COVID-19 pandemic recovery.

https://sputniknews.com/20220502/joe-bidens-approval-rating-is-dropping-even-in-the-bluest-of-states-1095211162.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, economy, joe biden, supply chain, inflation, interest rate, pandemic