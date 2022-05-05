https://sputniknews.com/20220505/labour-councilor-accused-of-sharing-article-denying-holocaust-suspended-ahead-of-election-1095282464.html

Labour Councilor Accused of Sharing Article Denying Holocaust Suspended Ahead of Election

UK Labour councilor Belgica Guana, who has reportedly shared an article that denied the Holocaust and praised Hitler, was suspended from the party just a day ahead of the country’s local elections, in which she was due to take part.A spokesperson for the party told MailOnline that Guana was no longer a candidate endorsed by Labour, which is investigating the issue.Suspended members are not allowed to run for Labour, but given that Guana submitted her election forms before her suspension, her name cannot be removed from ballots. She was standing in the London borough of Newham in the locals elections scheduled for Thursday.The Labour spokesperson’s statement came after the London-based newspaper Jewish Chronicle (JC) reported earlier this week that in 2016, Guana shared the article titled “The Holocaust Hoax and the Jewish Promotion of Perversity”, something that the news outlet claimed “has now been uncovered” by researchers working for the Labour Against Antisemitism group.It remains unclear where the piece was published, with the JC arguing that the article, in particular, describes “the so-called Holocaust” as “propaganda in an ongoing war between the Jews and those with the courage to stand up to them - a war that began with the National Socialists coming to power in Germany in the 1930s and continues to this very day”.The authors of the piece then reportedly went further by asserting that the Jews “made up” the Holocaust in order to “pull off a very real, much worse genocide, with the entire white race as their victims”.Additionally, the article dubbed Anne Frank a “bisexual degenerate” whose famous diary is an “obvious fraud […] laced with pornographic and sexually subversive passages”. Frank is internationally known for her diary of her family’s two years in hiding during the German occupation of the Netherlands during the Second World War. She died in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp near Hannover in March 1945 at the age of 15.The piece wraps up with an image of Adolf Hitler next to the words “you should have listened”.The spokesman urged Labour to “urgently investigate both the veracity of the allegation and how Belgica Guana was allowed to become and remain a councillor in spite of the post, and why she was endorsed by the Party in her bid for reelection”.Last year, several Labour MPs, including Jeremy Corbyn, were accused of anti-Semitism on a number of occasions, a claim the former Labour leader had repeatedly denied.Nine Labour MPs decided to quit the party over the issue and Corbyn himself was stripped of the party whip after he described the findings of the Equality and Human Rights Commission's investigation as "dramatically overstated for political reasons by our opponents inside and outside the party". In a separate development in 2021, Labour leader Keir Starmer claimed that the party had “closed the door on anti-Semitism” under his tenure.

