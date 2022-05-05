https://sputniknews.com/20220505/justice-alito-cancels-public-appearance-after-scotus-leak-on-roe-v-wade-draft-1095277716.html

Justice Alito Cancels Public Appearance After SCOTUS Leak on Roe v. Wade Draft

Earlier this week, Politico published a draft opinion authored by SCOTUS Justice Samuel Alito which suggested the SCOTUS had voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, a... 05.05.2022, Sputnik International

US Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito has canceled an upcoming speaking appearance at the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals' judicial conference, a gathering of New Orleans-based federal appeals court judges and District Court judges from Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.The matter was reported by Reuters and confirmed by Patricia McCabe, a spokesperson for the high court.The leak of Alito’s majority opinion draft has spurred a number of questions, ranging from the upcoming midterm elections to the possible undoing of women’s autonomy.On Tuesday, Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed the authenticity of the leaked document and announced that he has directed the marshal of the court to launch a probe “into the source of the leak.”A final ruling on the matter is expected to be finalized either by late June or early July.

