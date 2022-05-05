https://sputniknews.com/20220505/israeli-prime-ministers-office-says-putin-apologized-for-lavrovs-statement-1095293491.html

Israeli Prime Minister’s Office Says Putin Apologized for Lavrov’s Statement

TEL-AVIV (Sputnik) - Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has accepted Russian President Vladimir Putin’s apology for Russian Foreign Minister Sergey... 05.05.2022, Sputnik International

Earlier in the day, the Kremlin said that Putin and Bennett held a phone conversation.Earlier in May, Lavrov told Italian broadcaster Mediaset that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's Jewish ancestry did not mean that there were no neo-Nazis in Ukraine or that there was no need for its "denazification." The foreign minister noted that Hitler also had Jewish blood and that, according to the Jewish people, the most ardent anti-Semites are usually Jews. The Israeli Foreign Ministry then summoned Russian Ambassador Anatoly Viktorov for a clarification conversation with the deputy director-general for Eurasian affairs.Putin Congratulates Bennett on Israeli Independence DayRussian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on the occasion of Israeli Independence Day during a phone conversation on Thursday, the Kremlin said.The sides also expressed interest in further developing friendly relations between the countries. Moreover, Putin and Bennett talked about the significance of the May 9 Victory Day for Russians and Israelis."On the eve of Victory Day in the Great Patriotic War, which is celebrated in both Russia and Israel on 9 May, Vladimir Putin and Naftali Bennet emphasized the special significance of this date for the people of both countries, who carefully preserve the historical truth about the events of those years and honor the memory of all the fallen including victims of the Holocaust," the Kremlin said.

